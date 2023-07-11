The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam plays matchmaker for Sharon and Nick?

As we previously predicted when it comes to The Young and the Restless, from the moment Sharon (Sharon Case) inherited the company Kirsten Incorporated from crazed stalker Cameron (Linden Ashby), the writing has been on the wall for her to merge the company with Adam’s (Mark Grossman) McCall Unlimited.

With Kirsten Incorporated being in the tech industry and McCall Unlimited being grounded in the media arena, joining forces on paper makes sense. Not to mention, with Victor (Eric Braeden) asking Nick (Joshua Morrow) to work with Adam at McCall, the often feuding brothers could use a referee, and who’s better than Sharon?

In the episode airing July 11, it appears this major merger in Genoa City is on the verge of happening as Sharon proposes the idea to Adam, shown in the following clip.

#yr🇨🇦spoiler #yr50 MonJuly10/2023 Tues US #Shadam 😯 The End pic.twitter.com/NEbjV5U30RJuly 10, 2023 See more

Now longtime fans of the show may tell themselves the trio of Adam, Sharon and Nick spells disaster. For years, Nick and Adam have gone back and forth with one another over their love for Sharon, which is memorialized by some classic Young and the Restless TV moments.

Additionally, it literally wasn’t that long ago when Adam and Nick were arguing as they tried to win Sally’s (Courtney Hope) affection. Although the Newman siblings eventually put their feud over her to rest (at least becoming cordial), Adam never really stopped loving Sally. Even after the unfortunate loss of baby Ava, Adam’s love for her still burns, and he may see the business partnership with Sharon and Nick as the perfect opportunity to win her back.

Joshua Morrow and Mark Grossman as Nick and Adam in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

It’s possible while working together, that Adam makes note of the chemistry between Nick and Sharon. Although the latter two consider themselves to be really good friends in the present, Adam could deduce that their bond could again become romantic in the future and create scenarios at work for that to happen.

With that said, If our theory that Adam will soon scheme to get Sally back rings true, we tend to think Adam’s style of manipulation wouldn’t necessarily be to push Nick and Sharon together. However, it’s more likely that he plants seeds in Sally’s head that Nick and Sharon are destined to reunite, making Sally feel insecure in her relationship with Nick. Furthermore, Adam would probably paint himself as the Newman brother for her.

Courtney Hope as Sally in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

While we may have to wait weeks or months to see if Adam plays the role of selfish matchmaker, we’ll note that the idea isn’t out of the question when you consider that the romance between Sharon and Chance (Conner Floyd) is fizzling, and it seems almost about that time for Sharon and Nick to reunite for the umpteenth time.