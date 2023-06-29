The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor makes BIG changes at Newman?

It’s no secret to The Young and the Restless fans that Victor (Eric Braeden) has not been happy with the decisions Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has been making lately as the CEO of Newman Enterprises.

Not only has his daughter engaged in a workplace romance with Nate (Sean Dominic), but she’s now sidelined Nick (Joshua Morrow) as COO all an effort "temporarily" promote Nate into the position.

Victoria claimed the move was to give Nick time off to deal with the recent chaos that’s been unfolding in his life, but like Nick, Victor called into question the truth behind Victoria’s professed logic — and for good reason.

Joshua Morrow as Nick in The Young & the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Victor is arguably the most cunning man in Genoa City, and over the years, he’s grown very good at reading people and their true intentions, excluding the whole Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) fiasco.

For a while now, he’s been keeping his eyes on Nate and the former doctor’s ruthless ambition. Additionally, he’s starting to question the ice-cold blood that runs through Victoria’s veins (it’s pretty cold to temporarily suspend your brother/best friend, especially when Nick has literally killed for her).

Then in the episode that aired on June 28, Victor in no uncertain terms let Nate know not to even think about pulling a stunt similar to the one he tried to pull at Chancellor-Winters.

The Newman patriarch also cautioned both Nate and Victoria that he’ll be keeping a close eye on things as far as his company is concerned.

Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Those stern warnings have us thinking Victor is primed to make a big shakeup at the company he started.

As it stands now, Victoria is actually Co-CEO of Newman Enterprises with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), although Victoria’s mother rarely throws her weight around at the company. Nick is the COO although on leave, Nate runs the Newman Media division although he’s currently filling in as interim COO of Newman Enterprises and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) serves as Nate’s right-hand at Newman Media.

With all that said, we think there’s a strong possibility that Victor demotes Victoria to COO for her latest round of rash decisions. Now for those wondering about the promise Victor made to Victoria a few years ago to allow her to run the company as she saw fit without his interference, please remember we’re talking about Victor here. What Victor wants he usually gets.

Joshua Morrow and Amelia Heinle as Nick and Victoria in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

If Victoria is demoted, that leaves a top job open. While Victor may decide to just let Nikki call the shots as the sole CEO of Newman Enterprises, we suspect he’ll name Nick as Co-CEO with his mother, which would be sweet vindication for Nick.

In terms of Nate, if Victor grows that tired of Victoria, he most likely will be upset with Nate, so the latter may find himself out of a job. Given Nate’s extensive resume, it’s easy to see Nate return back to medicine or perhaps explore more business ventures. Jabot perhaps?

This scenario at first may sound like a golden opportunity for Audra to be promoted to the head of Newman Media. Unfortunately for her, we can’t see that happening.

Allison Lanier as Summer in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Enter Summer Newman (Allison Lanier).

Summer is looking at some big changes (literally!) this summer, given Kyle (Michael Mealor) has cheated on her with Audra, and she will find out soon enough.

In our show theory, Summer leaves Jabot and heads back under the Newman umbrella, taking over control of the Newman Media. We can’t envision Summer playing nice with the woman her husband had an affair with, so Audra getting fired seems likely.

Young and the Restless fans will for sure want to keep watching to see if Victor sets off a huge chain reaction in Genoa City.