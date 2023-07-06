The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam, Sharon and Nick SHOCKINGLY join forces?

Fans of The Young and the Restless know that Genoa City is not in short supply of big businesses. Between Newman Enterprises, Jabot and Chancellor-Winters alone, you’d think there’d be enough corporations occupying this fictional city.

However, ever since Victor (Eric Braeden) handed the keys to the McCall Unlimited kingdom over to Adam (Mark Grossman), the younger Newman has been doing his best to get the company up to par, at the very least to compete with the Newman Media division of Newman Enterprises.

Up until now, Adam hasn’t had much success. But in light of the unfortunate loss of his child with Sally (Courtney Hope), Adam has a renewed sense of urgency to elevate McCall Unlimited, squashing Newman Media and getting under Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) skin in the process.

While Victor certainly loves his son and admires his drive, he cautioned Adam against doing anything to tank Newman Media, but it looks like The Mustache’s warnings will largely be ignored.

Eric Braeden as Victor in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Attempting to prevent further blowups in this never-ending business rivalry between Victoria and Adam, and trying to establish a further support system for the latter, Victor turns to Nick (Joshua Morrow) in the episode from July 6.

As seen in the following clip, the Newman patriarch implores Nick to join his brother at McCall Unlimited, feeling if Nick were to join forces with his younger brother, there’s a "chance he [Adam] will straighten out."

#yr 🇨🇦spoiler #yr50 WedJuly5/2023 Thurs 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TxuxyhLUHgJuly 5, 2023 See more

So there’s a strong possibility that Nick will get on board with his father’s plan and perhaps become Adam’s COO. After all, Nick has been sidelined by his sister at Newman, so he has the time.

Plus, deep down, Nick actually doesn’t hate Adam. The two brothers have managed to bond in the past when not fighting over Sally, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) or Sharon (Sharon Case). Speaking of Sharon, let’s bring her into the fold.

Young and the Restless viewers will recall that she recently inherited Kirsten Incorporated from her crazed, now dead, stalker Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby).

When talking about the tech company with Nick, she expressed the possibility of keeping the business and more importantly, doing something good with it.

If she decides to abandon life at Crimson Lights and take on the corporate world again, she may conclude she needs some help on that front, which would have assumedly been Nick.

Sharon Case as Sharon in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

By the end of the week of July 3, Nick again meets up with Sharon and it looks like he’ll be in need of some advice. No doubt, he has questions on how to handle Victor’s Adam request. Sharon has a soft spot for Adam, so she may encourage Nick to go work with him.

If our theory proves correct, we imagine it won’t be long before it dawns on Sharon, Nick and Adam that a tech company pairs rather nicely with a media company (McCall Unlimited). After the realization, the three could wind up teaming together, merging the two companies into one business. It’s an interesting idea that would surely put Victoria and the rest of Newman on guard.

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

On another note, Sharon working with Adam and Nick would be great to see, as she may have to keep the peace between the siblings more than she anticipated. However, we can’t imagine Sally would be thrilled with the arrangement.