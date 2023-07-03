The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki turns Newman Board AGAINST Victoria?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless and the "Ice Queen" Victoria (Amelia Heinle), you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in Genoa City who supports her more than Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). In fact, the two are like besties.

However, over the last couple of months, the mother/daughter duo have been at odds. Nikki has been relentless in cautioning Victoria against her continued romance with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria continues to ignore her. Despite all the warning signs that a romantic and business relationship with Nate will end badly, Victoria has stubbornly refused to listen to her mother and the rest of the Newman clan.

Then Victoria made the decision to force Nick (Joshua Morrow) to take a leave of absence from his COO position at Newman Enterprises, citing his recent trauma with both Sharon (Sharon Case) and Sally (Courtney Hope).

Joshua Morrow as Nick in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Not only was Nick left upset by the call, but both Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden) voiced their frustrations. The longtime fan-favorite couple was further bothered that in Nick’s absence from the company, Nate has become the interim COO.

With tensions already boiling in the Newman family, Victoria manages to only add fuel to the fire in the episode airing on July 3. She decides to reassign the members of Nick’s support staff at Newman, signifying that she aims to make Nate’s interim position more permanent. The hostile action infuriates Nikki who immediately goes to confront her daughter.

In the following clip, the Newman women go head to head with Nikki doing something she rarely does — reminding Victoria that they are both co-CEOs of Newman.

Nikki also decides to stop tip-toeing around the fact that Victoria is just mad at Nick for calling Victoria out about her mistakes with Ashland (Robert Newman) and warning her about repeating past mistakes with Nate.

#yr 🇨🇦 spoiler #yr50 June30/2023 Fri 🇨🇦Mon 🇺🇸 Nikki Victoria pt 2 pic.twitter.com/xpFjcFlb1OJune 30, 2023 See more

This scene appears to be some old-fashioned foreshadowing. Again, Nikki brings up the fact that she is Newman’s co-CEO; and furthermore, she states that Victoria has a board at Newman Enterprises she must answer to.

Could Nikki be on the verge of staging a coup to oust Victoria from the family business? Possibly.

At the very least, Nikki may suggest to the Newman board that she should be making the day-to-day decisions on behalf of the company instead of Victoria.

As we’ve previously discussed, Victor seems primed to make some big changes at Newman sooner rather than later. Nikki could help with that effort by rallying the board to realize that Victoria has not made moves in the best interest of the company as of late.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now for those unsure that Nikki would be willing to take such drastic measures given the love she has for her daughter and the matriarch knowing how such a move would cause Victoria to absolutely explode, Nikki is truly fed up with Victoria’s blind loyalty to Nate.

More importantly, Nick is also Nikki’s child and she may feel the need to protect him and right the wrongs committed against him. If she’s in control of the day-to-day operations, Nikki can immediately place Nick back in his job as COO.

Melody Thomas Scott as Nikki in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

We should also mention the possibility that Nikki gathers the Newman board to have her daughter replaced as co-CEO entirely. If this were to prove true, it would only seem fitting that Nick would be chosen to slide into the role.

Make sure you keep watching The Young and the Restless to see what happens next with the Newman family.