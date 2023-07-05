The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle DUMPS Jabot for Newman?

This summer over on The Young and the Restless continues to bring about some big changes on the business front for the residents of Genoa City, with even more still predicted to come.

Taking a look at Jabot, the infighting among the Abbott clan continues to stir drama and potential trouble for the family business. Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) have been at odds for months now about the future of the company and Diane’s (Susan Walters) involvement. Ashley now seems primed to cut ties with Jabot and become its direct competitor in a business venture with Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

If that weren’t enough, in the episode airing July 5, Jack informs Kyle (Michael Mealor) that the young Abbott will no longer be CEO of Jabot division, Marchetti. Jack makes it abundantly clear that Summer (Allison Lanier) is the creative drive behind Marchetti and given the marital status of his son and his current daughter-in-law, Jack feels it’s best that Kyle no longer be involved with it.

Despite that making all the sense in the world, Kyle quickly becomes angry and feels slighted that he’s being ousted from a high-profile position at his own family’s company.

Jack attempts to sell the idea that Kyle could take on another job at Jabot, but Kyle feels insulted by the offer knowing that there currently isn’t another CEO or COO position available. With all that said, will Kyle be so fed up with his dad and current predicament that he’ll leave Jabot?

Zuleyka Silver and Michael Mealor as Audra and Kyle in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Enter Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Newman Media.

Also shown in the episode airing July 5, Audra celebrates with Nate (Sean Dominic) her recent promotion to interim CEO of Newman Media as he continues to settle in his position as interim COO of parent company Newman Enterprises. While both seem thrilled to have acquired their new titles, both know the jobs are only permanent contingent upon Nick (Joshua Morrow) not returning to work.

Even with that contingency, the two will no doubt proceed as if the deed is already done and look forward to making some big decisions. For Audra, could one of those decisions be to offer her former job as COO of Newman Media to Kyle? More importantly, would he take on the job?

Mark Grossman as Adam in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

The scenario is certainly a feasible one as Kyle seems determined to have a prominent leadership role in the community and knows he can’t have that at Jabot. Additionally, Newman Media is in the midst of bracing itself for an attack from Adam (Mark Grossman) and McCall Unlimited.

Despite Victor (Eric Braeden) issuing a strong warning to his son not to go after the Newman division, Adam appears to be ready to disobey his father’s wishes anyway.

Since Kyle isn’t a fan of Adam and would love the opportunity to stick it to him, Kyle may jump at the chance to go head-to-head with his rival. Plus, Audra may think she can outmaneuver Adam, but she is likely to need all the help she can get.

Eric Braeden as Victor in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Now for those wondering how all this pans out with it looking like Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are ready to make some moves of their own at Newman which could change the leadership of the company, there’s a chance only Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nate face some uncertainty in terms of their job security.