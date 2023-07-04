The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor and Adam go to WAR?

For the past few months on The Young and the Restless, tensions in the biggest families in Genoa City have reached some alarming heights. Not only are Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) bumping heads as it pertains to business and their love lives, but the infighting in the Newman clan is just as contentious.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has managed to anger everyone with her continued blind loyalty to Nate (Sean Dominic), which led her to sideline Nick (Joshua Morrow) at the family company. That situation in itself may give way to some possible big changes at Newman.

Amelia Heinle as Victoria Newman in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

However, Victoria isn’t the only one causing waves in the family. Adam (Mark Grossman) has been giving in to his darkest inclinations in the wake of his child with Sally (Courtney Hope) not surviving delivery. Although Victor has offered support to his son and expressed concern about him spiraling into a dark place, Adam seems content on again being the Big Bad Wolf of Genoa City.

As Adam’s first act back in the role, he wants to go after Newman Media despite knowing the move would go against his father’s wishes.

Adam still holds a grudge for being ousted at a company he help start, and he would love nothing more than to stick it to Victoria as CEO of the parent company Newman Enterprises. Plus, Newman Media is the direct competitor of Adam’s company, McCall Unlimited.

Mark Grossman as Adam in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Unfortunately for Adam’s vendetta, on the episode that aired on July 3, Victor expressly forbade Adam from going after Newman Media.

The younger Newman took exception to his father’s words, feeling Victor was leveling a threat. Although Victor didn’t confirm his son’s suspicions, The Mustache reaffirmed he meant business. Take a look at the clip in question below.

#yr🇨🇦Spoiler #yr50 June30/2023 Fri🇨🇦Mon🇺🇸 Adam Victor pic.twitter.com/kY868OWF0kJune 30, 2023 See more

In light of that scene, could Victor and Adam be on course for another head-on collision, reminding show fans of their previous clashes? That’s certainly in the realm of possibility.

Out of all of his children, it has been argued that Adam is most like Victor. The two men are incredibly stubborn and shrewd businessmen. Victor has always been someone that did what he wanted despite the potential consequences when he saw a victory in business on the horizon, and Adam is the same way.

Since Adam currently feels all he has is his company, despite his son Connor (Judah Mackey) being in Genoa City, Adam may feel his need to have business success outweighs any objections Victor has professed.

Should Adam go down this path, you better believe Victor will respond.

Newman Enterprises is a company the patriarch built from the ground up and he's incredibly protective of it. Since Newman Media falls under the Newman umbrella, Victor is likely to do what he can to defend it against any attacks. Setting the father/son duo on the path to a huge showdown.

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

We should also mention that The Young and the Restless has been dropping hints that should a war break out between Newman Media and McCall Unlimited, Audra (Zuleyka Silver), Newman Media’s COO, looks to be a key for Adam winning.

Not too long ago, Tucker (Trevor St. John) warned Audra about staying clear of Adam. Audra however, bragged about knowing what she was doing. However, now that she’s placed herself on Adam’s radar, it seems like the master manipulator may soon find out firsthand why Tucker issued his warning.

It doesn’t take much to imagine Adam gaining some kind of intel on Audra and blackmailing her into sabotaging Newman Media. After all, Audra has a big Kyle (Michael Mealor) secret she may not want to circulate around Genoa City quite yet.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what happens, as both Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor are on track to issue some tough love to their children.