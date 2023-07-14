The Young and the Restless spoilers: Heather FIGHTS for Phyllis and wants Daniel back?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless’ Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), her life these days is beyond complicated. That’s largely because she’s still in legal trouble with this whole Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) murder hanging over her head, not to mention her own faked death.

However, after months of being in hiding, on the episode airing July 14, she’s finally ready to confront all of this mess, mainly because the key witness to her defense has been found. Although, Tucker (Trevor St. John) is responsible for finding the infamous EMT, Carson (Walter Belenky), which is another situation that comes with its own set of unique problems and strings.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now what’s also shown in the episode from July 14 is Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom) showing up on Phyllis’ door with a proposition to take over her case. This is a complete shock for Phyllis who finds out that her one-time daughter-in-law is there offering her help as Michael (Christian LeBlanc) can no longer represent her. Apparently, Gloria (Judith Chapman) has managed to get herself into legal trouble on an international level and needs her son’s expertise.

Despite not being happy about her attorney and best friend understandably ditching her, Phyllis accepts Heather’s offer. Which is a good thing, as Christine (Lauralee Bell) is out to pretty much put Phyllis under the jail and make her pay for all the issues she’s caused as of late.

Michell Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that said, Heather may be back in Genoa City to fight for Phyllis, but should Lily (Christel Khalil) be concerned that the lawyer has other motives for returning? Could Heather have also arrived with the hopes of reconnecting romantically with her ex-husband, Daniel (Michael Graziadei)?

As Young and the Restless viewers know, Daniel and Lily have been spending the past few months rekindling the relationship they once had years ago. So far, things have been going smoothly. The pair even moved into Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse during the week of July 10. However, in the soap world, happiness among younger couples doesn’t tend to last too long. Case and point, it took decades for Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to finally get it right.

Michael Graziadei, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Back to Heather and Daniel. It would make perfect sense if she wanted to reconcile with her ex-husband. They were together for years and they do share a child together. Not to mention, with her now working on his mother’s legal case, it would seem the exes are going to be spending more time together outside of their co-parenting arrangement.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see if #Daily slowly transforms into #Deather.