The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam TRICKS Victor?

It was only a matter of time on The Young and the Restless before Victor (Eric Braeden) asserted his power as the patriarch of the Newmans. For weeks, even months, his children have been making questionable decisions that have caused nothing but infighting in the family.

From Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Adam (Mark Grossman) constantly trying to one-up each other, to Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam fighting over Sally (Courtney Hope) to even Victoria and Nick bumping heads after she forced him out at Newman Enterprises, the family has lacked peace.

Now while some parents would be content on staying out of the disputes of their grown children, Victor is different as he realizes all the drama among his kids can affect his favorite child, Newman Enterprises.

Joshua Morrow and Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Longtime Young and the Restless fan know that Newman Enterprises is Victor’s pride and joy, and it's a crown jewel of the Genoa City business world. In an effort to protect it, during the week of July 17, Victor makes some bold moves.

During an emergency meeting with Nick, Adam, Victoria and Nate (Sean Dominic), Victor will flex his muscle and remind them that they only have corporate jobs because of him. While they’re CEOs, COOs and things, they are working at his companies, and what he says goes.

With that in mind, it looks like Victor is demanding that the war between Victoria with Newman Media and Adam with Adustus International (formerly McCall Unlimited) be over. In Victor’s eyes, they are both his companies and shouldn’t be competing, especially since he could one day officially put Adustus under the Newman Enterprises umbrella.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Additionally, the Newman patriarch is set to put his foot down with Nick and Adam. For now, it appears Victor is okay with Nate continuing on in the COO role at Newman Enterprises, and again asserts that he wants Nick working with Adam at Adustus, despite the brothers’ reservations.

From the sound of things, Adam will be the loudest opponent to Victor’s demands, but Victor will be firm in demands and pretty much present an ultimatum to him. Either Adam plays ball or he will be exiled from all the Newman businesses. Predictably, Adam won’t take the news well.

Once Adam does some more thinking though, it appears he’ll agree to give into Victor’s stipulations, and work with Nick and not go after Newman Media. However, would Adam really just do as his dad says? Or will Adam go along to get along, only to bide time until he can launch his own agenda?

Joshua Morrow and Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We find it hard to believe that Adam would just give up his fight against Newman Media. Not only does he feel the company was something he built and it was taken from him, but he can’t stand the fact that it’s under Victoria’s control. Plus, he desperately wants a big win in the wake of losing his child.

Additionally, we can’t forget that Young and the Restless has been teasing the return of “Dark Adam.” Considering Adam hasn’t done too much in the way of “dark” yet, we imagine he has some big plans on the horizon that could include sabotaging Victoria, Nate and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) at Newman Media.

If Adam makes moves to tank that division’s numbers, Adam may feel Victor will rethink Victoria’s position as the CEO of Newman Enterprises and give Adam the top position. Should this theory prove correct, it would benefit Adam to keep such sabotage from Victor as The Mustache wouldn’t be pleased.

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

On a final note, we can’t rule out the possibility that Adam would agree to play nice to Victor’s face, and sabotage the Newman brand behind his back as a way to get in Jack’s (Peter Bergman) good graces.

With Jabot losing employees left and right, Jack could use someone one’s of Adam’s talents (and ruthlessness). Don’t forget, during the week of July 11, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) mentioned not seeing the cutthroat Jack that went to war with Victor in a long time. Was that foreshadowing, and could Adam’s scheming reignite that corporate feud?