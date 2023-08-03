The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker and Audra's SECRET causes chaos?

It should come as no surprise to The Young and the Restless fans that once Adam (Mark Grossman) made up his mind to help Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) dig up dirt on Tucker (Trevor St. John), it would only be a matter of time before the Newman heir found a secret the former McCall Unlimited owner is desperate to keep hidden. A motivated Adam is a dangerous one if you’re his rival, reminiscent of his good ole dad Victor (Eric Braeden).

With that said, we couldn’t have imagined that it would only be a matter of days before Adam would have something to report to Phyllis. In the episode airing on August 3, he goes to meet her to reveal the skeleton he managed to drag out of Tucker’s closet.

As it turns out, when Tucker was running his music label, he had a very problematic recording artist. The artist in question was in the middle of a very lucrative tour when allegations of him sleeping with underage girls started to come to light.

The public relations department of the label decided to cover the allegations until after the tour wrapped to protect the earnings from the concerts. Coincidentally, that’s when the musician was arrested.

It appears Tucker didn’t know about the artist and the lengths the PR team went to in order to protect the musician until after the fact. However, once Tucker was looped in, he worked to bury the entire series of events. He didn’t do a great job of that, as Adam managed to unearth this scandalous information as the new owner of the former McCall Unlimited. Adam found emails about what happened, and the email chain was between Tucker and Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Now in the immediacy, this new information seems to be something that gets Phyllis the leverage she needs over Tucker to force him to produce EMT Carson (Walter Belenky). (Although, it’s entirely possible that Tucker has an ace up his sleeve to again turn the tables on Phyllis.)

Looking forward at the impact this story could have if it were to ever get out to the wider Genoa City public, we can imagine a few chaotic situations.

First, Adam may use Audra’s part in this whole ordeal to go after her at Newman Media. Despite Victor constantly telling Adam to leave Newman Media alone and rejecting his son’s idea about folding Newman Media into Adustus, Victor may become more inclined to Adam’s proposal if the Newman Media CEO is mired in scandal. If it rings true, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will likely explode.

Oh, and we can’t forget about Summer (Allison Lanier). There is no doubt such news would have her screaming "I told you so" to Kyle (Michael Mealor). Summer has been telling her pending ex-husband for a while now that Audra is not the person he thinks she is. Kyle may come to realize that the Newman heiress has a point.

We also have to think about how Tucker’s cover-up tale would destroy his current relationship with Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Ashley would likely be repulsed by the lengths Tucker went to in order to cover the actions of the musician. It also stands to reason that she’ll then view Tucker as a credibility/liability issue for her newly formed company. Ashley could possibly dump Tucker as a fiancé and business partner. A move we’re sure would please Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters).

Then there’s Devon (Bryton James). Tucker has made some real headway lately with his biological son, but Devon is likely to be disgusted by this secret should he find out. The father-son duo could drastically be set back.