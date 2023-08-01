The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam and Phyllis start a TWISTED romance?

Since the moment The Young and the Restless hit the airwaves, the soap has never shied away from occasionally uniting Genoa City’s pariahs (or big bads) in a twisted romantic pairing. Case and point, take for example Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

It wasn’t that long ago when Phyllis was romantically tied to Jack (Peter Bergman) but found herself drawn to his younger brother. At the time, both she and Billy were impulsive, had a tendency to give into their darkest desires and weren’t winning any congeniality competitions among the town’s residents.

Between their similarities, the issues in their respective love lives and their close proximity working together, the groundwork was laid for Phyllis and Billy to carry on an affair behind Jack’s back, which eventually led to one of those twisted Young and the Restless relationships viewers didn’t see coming but many ultimately rallied behind.

Could the next twisted romance on the soap be between Phyllis and Adam (Mark Grossman)?

As it stands now, the duo is on the brink of teaming up to take down Tucker (Trevor St. John), or at the very least gain leverage over him. Phyllis is reluctantly in a desperate position, being blackmailed by Tucker to do his dirty work in driving Diane (Susan Walters) mad in exchange for Tucker providing the EMT that could be the key witness in defending her as it pertains to her mound of legal trouble.

However, Phyllis knows being under Tucker’s thumb is a horrible position to be in and during the week of July 31, she asks Adam to help her find dirt on Tucker to help her find something to gain the upper hand. While Adam initially appears a bit hesitant about Phyllis’s request, all indications are the Newman heir will eventually agree to help her in exchange for her working as the Head of IT at Adustus.

With that professional arrangement falling into place, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine that a romantic relationship could soon follow. For starters, both are currently single. Although Adam has been pining away after Sally (Courtney Hope), she’s so far still committed to Nick (Joshua Morrow). Phyllis is so knee-deep in trouble, she hasn’t had much time to date since her last stint with Jack once again fell apart.

Then there’s the fact that both Adam and Phyllis have a tendency to fall for those they work with. The two have a history of workplace romance and that is likely to be a pattern they’ll continue on with in the future.

Speaking of patterns, now may be a great time to bring up the fact that Adam and Nick have a pattern of drawing from the same romantic pool. So it’s not absurd to think that Adam will date yet another one of Nick’s exes.

While we’ll have to wait and see if a potential #Phadam pairing comes to fruition, it’s worth noting that The Young and the Restless has been teasing quite a few romantic shakeups in Genoa City. We’re of course talking about the possibilities of Summer (Allison Lanier) and Chance (Connor Floyd) and the reunion of Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case).