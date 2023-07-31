The Young and the Restless spoilers: what LEVERAGE will Adam find on Tucker?

There is perhaps no one else on The Young and the Restless canvas more desperate at the moment than Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Not only does she have Christine (Lauralee Bell) itching to put her in prison for faking her own death and the murder of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), but her best chance at freedom currently rests in the hands of the very manipulative and self-serving Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John), who is currently hiding the witness that can corroborate Phyllis' story.

Tucker will only produce Carson (Walter Belenky) for Phyllis' trial if she effectively drives Diane (Susan Walters) mad, leading to the end of the new Mrs. Jack Abbott's reign at Jabot. That's proving to be a tall order for Phyllis and she's never been one to enjoy being at the mercy of anyone.

Michelle Stafford in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then in a conversation between Phyllis and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) that aired in the episode on July 27, the besties agreed the only way for Phyllis to free herself from Tucker's blackmail, and get him to produce Carson for the trial, is for Phyllis to gain leverage over him. Considering she's the town pariah and there aren’t a lot of people in Genoa City with the skillset to help her on this mission, she turns to Adam (Mark Grossman).

What makes this move pure irony is the fact that during the week of July 24, Adam offered Phyllis a position working at Adustus as the head of IT and Phyllis didn't even want to be engaged in a conversation with Adam. Then during the week of July 31, she seeks out his help.

Mark Grossman in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Let's say Adam agrees to help Phyllis. He'll most likely want her to accept the Adustus job in exchange. With all that said, what could Adam possibly find to help Phyllis make Tucker back off?

Perhaps, Adam zeroes in on Tucker's time spent in Hong Kong. When he left Genoa City years ago, he moved there, and The Young and the Restless viewers don't know a ton about what he was up to abroad. So maybe Adam does some research and finds that Tucker was involved in some shady dealings while away.

Now we can't ignore the chance that Adam opts to "kill two birds with one stone" and focuses on Audra (Zuleyka Silver) in his Tucker investigation. The Newman heir has been quite clear he doesn't trust her and loathes that she is running Newman Media. Considering he knows she is close with Tucker, we have to consider Adam will explore the connection between the two in an effort to humble them both.

Zuleyka Silver in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Or maybe Adam digs dirt on Audra to blackmail her into feeding him intel on Tucker, disclosing where Tucker is hiding his skeletons.

Either way, an Adam vs Tucker showdown via Phyllis' current dilemma may be just the thing Adam needs as a distraction to keep him out of trouble with Victor (Eric Braeden).