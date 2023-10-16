The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor’s plan backfires, but still unites his kids?

As The Young and the Restless’ Victor (Eric Braeden) continues to fake his mental decline, we can’t shake the sneaky suspicion that his plan is going to backfire in the most explosive of ways. As Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) recently shared with her husband, the path he’s going down is sure to rile up his family, especially Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

The Newman matriarch was quick to point out that their daughter would be absolutely irate if she found out Victor didn’t trust her and he faked a health condition to put Victoria and the rest of the Newman children through a test to prove themselves. Given most people would probably be livid with a parent faking a condition just to make a point, we tend to agree with Nikki’s assessment and could understand Victoria’s potential reaction.

However, Victor is determined in his new attack plan of manipulation. He wants to find out who is loyal, is adamant that Nick (Joshua Morrow) returns to Newman Enterprises and perhaps most importantly, he hopes to finally achieve some sibling unity among Victoria, Nick and Adam (Mark Grossman). Unfortunately for the Mustache, his latest scheme may get him what he wants to an extent, but we think it may come at a grave cost.

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We can imagine once Victor’s grand plot is revealed that all of his children will become angry. Longtime viewers of The Young and the Restless will recall that the last time Victor angered his kids all at once, Victoria, with Nick and Abby (Melissa Ordway) in tow, sued Victor for mismanaging their trust funds. A lawsuit that the Newman heirs won.

Could Victoria again lead a charge with Nick and this time Adam in trying to exact revenge against Victor for manipulating them? It certainly is possible.

Victoria was already really upset with Victor when he demoted her at the family company. We imagine she’ll be thirsty for vengeance if she finds out their father has been lying to her and playing a twisted mental game. Perhaps that anger could lead her to convince Nick and Adam to strip Newman Enterprises from Victor once and for all.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

For those wondering why Nick would want to go along with such a plan, instead of just vowing to be done with Newman Enterprises and Victor as Nick has done before, Victoria could persuade him that Victor would no longer have the power to treat the members in his family like pawns on a chess board if he didn’t have control of his company in the future. That taking Victor’s business from him ends this continual cycle of family drama.

In terms of Adam, he and Victoria may set aside their differences and work together if they both feel wronged by Victor. However, to sweeten the deal, Victoria may promise that should they work together to take things away from Victor, she’ll agree to finally let Adam have Newman Media back. Considering he’s been after the company for months now, he may jump at the opportunity to get it.

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Should Victoria become a threat to Victor, you better believe he won’t just roll over and accept defeat. He’d certainly have a plan of attack to go up against his daughter.