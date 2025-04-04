The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra and Victor’s alliance leads to her next big job?

The Young and the Restless viewers know Audra (Zuleyka Silver) has been out of work for months. After Kyle (Michael Mealor) convinced Victor (Eric Braeden) to fire Audra from Glissade, claiming she couldn’t be trusted, Audra found herself tossed out of the very company she stole from Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Audra was stunned that after all she did to steal the company from her ex to hand to Victor, The Mustache would callously just dismiss her. Now, if Tucker turns out to be Aristotle Dumas, Audra may soon find herself paying dearly for that betrayal, but we’ll table that for another post.

Zeroing back in on Kyle, months after the whole Glissade debacle, Victor has found another foe in him. The Newman Patriarch sees Kyle as a second iteration of his all-time favorite person to despise, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and Victor wants Kyle far away from Claire (Hayley Erin). Of course, Kyle and Claire have vowed to stay committed to each other, but with Victor as an obstacle, they have quite the uphill battle. Although Victor has reassured his granddaughter that he won’t actively try to sabotage her relationship with Kyle, we never bought for a moment he’d be able to hold true to that.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 4, Kyle and Claire arrive at Crimson Lights, and he shares how pleased he is that he feels in sync with his father, and it appears the Abbott family is stronger than ever despite Victor’s attempts to undermine them. Kyle feels great about his family’s future, which Victor walks in just in time to overhear. Not being able to help himself, Victor offers some disparaging remarks to go along with his foreboding presence.

Kyle responds in kind by telling Claire, in front of Victor, that he can’t wait for their dinner date and suggests maybe even ordering room service to his suite. The Newman Enterprises founder finds nothing amusing about the remarks, and Kyle may soon regret poking the bear.

Later in the episode, Victor bumps into Audra and inquires about her job search before suggesting they meet to discuss some possible opportunities. As seen in the following preview clip for The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of April 7, Victor and Audra do meet, and he entices her with the idea of getting even with Kyle for Glissade. She inquires what she gets in return?

Having been burned by Victor and fully aware of Nate’s (Sean Dominic) feelings about him, especially in light of the fact that Victor has been investigating Damian (Jermaine Rivers), Audra is likely going to want something big from Victor. With that being said, we tend to think he’ll dangle one of two carrots in front of her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On one hand, he may offer her the chance to run Glissade. He’s been pretty adamant about his intentions of destroying Jabot, or at the very least, stripping it from Jack. Victor could promise Audra that in exchange for her help, should Victor successfully take Jabot from the Abbotts, he’ll let Audra have Glissade and the parts Jabot acquired from the business, free and clear of his interference. Considering how much she’s wanted Glissade in the past, she may play ball for this offer.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

On the other hand, Victor could pitch to Audra that if she helps him with Kyle, he’ll make sure she has a very lucrative executive position at Chancellor with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). We’ve thought Nikki needed more help running a company of Chancellor’s size for a while now, outside of just Claire, and Audra is a very capable businesswoman. Plus, not for nothing, we always thought Nikki wrongfully terminated Audra from Newman Media before, so it would be nice to see Nikki forced to work with Audra and right that wrong.

If we’re correct and Victor offers Audra a sweet deal, the question we’re left with is whether Audra is a fool to take it. Again, he’s already burned her once.