The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor’s plans for Jordan backfire?

At this point, waiting for The Young and the Restless’ Jordan (Colleen Zenk) to strike next is like waiting for Bruce the shark to attack in Jaws or Jason kill his next victim in Friday the 13th.

Jordan’s presence has been lurking around the show in light of the fire she presumably set to the prison so she could escape, and the mysterious phone calls she’s been making to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). However, this villain looks to soon be lured out of hiding now that Nikki has antagonized her and Victor (Eric Braeden) has started laying the foundations for a trap.

In the episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on February 14, two significant things happened. Starting with Nikki, she meets with her new interim COO of Newman Media, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), at the ranch. As Lauren tries to learn her new responsibilities, Nikki admittedly is distracted.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The Newman matriarch eventually shares that Victor’s security team learned that prison authorities can’t account for Jordan’s whereabouts. Lauren is naturally understanding that Nikki is distracted. The Fenmore owner then shares that she can relate to Nikki being stalked by a deranged woman, referencing her bouts with Shelia Carter (Kimberlin Brown) in years past.

Inspired by Lauren’s story and her battle cry to fight back and be a pillar of strength, Nikki actually calls Jordan and tells her that she’s not afraid of her. Nikki even provokes Jordan to come after her at the ranch.

Now in terms of Victor, he mentions in the same episode that he has a plan to trap Jordan, but is adamant that Nikki will not be used as bait. He doesn’t really share more details about his plans until he meets with Claire (Hayley Erin) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in Claire’s room.

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Victor says he wants to lure Jordan out of hiding by using himself as bait and needs Claire's help to do it. Once Claire shares that Jordan called her, Victor asks that should Jordan call again that Claire passes along the message that Victor wants to make amends for Eve Howard (Margaret Mason). Victoria is firmly against putting her daughter back in Jordan’s crosshairs, but Claire wants to help, and what Victor wants Victor gets.

Sadly, we think Nikki antagonizing Jordan and Victor’s plan may wind up backfiring with the Newmans ultimately paying the price. Now we doubt that Jordan will be successful in kidnapping Claire and Nikki twice, as she previously did that the last time she was in Genoa City. So perhaps she goes after someone like Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

At the moment, Nick is in a pretty settled holding pattern (outside of dealing with his mom and her issues with sobriety). He and Adam are getting along at Newman, his children seem to be thriving and his love life is pretty much nonexistent, although all signs point to a reconciliation with Sharon (Sharon Case).

Focusing on his budding connection with Sharon, it would seem like Nick being in some kind of emergency situation could be exactly what the duo needs to finally relaunch #Shick.

We’ll be keeping track of Jordan’s next movements.