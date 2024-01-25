The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mishael Morgan returns as Amanda. Will she bring trouble for Nate and Devon?

In some breaking The Young and the Restless news, actress Mishael Morgan has announced that she is returning to the soap canvas as Amanda Sinclair. In an social media post from January 24, she shared a video of a white outfit in a clear garment bag. As the camera panned up and down, her name appeared on a tag followed by Amanda in parentheses. She then appeared smiling. Morgan paired the visual with Taylor Swift’s "...Ready for It." Check out the video below.

Mishael Morgan’s IG 🤩“Guess who’s popping in for a visit” Why can’t it be permanent 😭😭😭#YR#AmandaSinclair pic.twitter.com/v0bpUU0UhkJanuary 25, 2024 See more

Now to date, there’s no word when Amanda is set to pop back up in Genoa City or what the character’s return means. However, as seen in the video, the white outfit in question was quite lacy as if it could have been lingerie. If that is indeed what it is, that could mean she may find herself entangled with some lucky person in town.

If her past dating history is any indication, she may be up for rekindling things with Nate (Sean Hastings) or Devon (Bryton James). Nate is currently single given his breakup with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and may want to reconnect with Amanda. Although, given he cheated on her with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), Amanda may not be willing to go down that road.

Then there’s Devon. He also cheated on Amanda but with Abby (Melissa Ordway), and that heartbreak seemed to sting more than hers with Nate. Not to mention, Devon is now madly in love with Abby, so is there a possibility that the exes will find their way back together romantically? It’s possible, but not probable.

Sean Dominic, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

On the chance that the garment in the video is not lingerie but something else, and Amanda has no desire to rekindle anything with a man of the Hastings/Winters clan, then could her return be motivated by something in the professional realm? After all, she is a lawyer.

There’s a possibility that Daniel (Michael Graziadei), Heather (Vail Bloom) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) may soon find themselves terminated at Chancellor-Winters as Daniel’s cheating scandal with Heather comes to light.

Although in The Young and the Restless episode airing on January 25, Daniel tells Devon that he and Heather are going to get back together and he wants to tell Lily

(Christel Khalil), there’s no indication when Daniel will do that. Daniel proposed slowing things with Heather in the meantime until he has a chance to speak with Lily. Given the heat that exists between Daniel and Heather, it's possible they can’t control themselves and this love scandal gets out of hand, angering Devon and eventually, Lily. The Chancellor-Winters bosses could fire Daniel and Heather, and Phyllis by extension as a result.

Should that occur, with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) being busy these days and Phyllis and Amanda being friends, Phyllis could call her for a favor if a wrongful termination lawsuit arises.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

There is also a chance that Amanda’s return has to deal with one of the new business ventures in town. Both Tucker’s (Trevor St. James) company Glissade and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) company Cassidy First Technology appear to be in need of some new in-house legal counsel. Maybe one of the execs hire Amanda.

There is also a long list of possible criminal proceedings that any one of the Genoa City residents could find themselves needing a lawyer for, so should Amanada be needed as a defense attorney, we can only hope that more light is shed on that during February Sweeps.