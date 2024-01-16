The Young and the Restless spoilers: Christine’s revenge causes Phyllis to lose everything?

We previously predicted that The Young and the Restless’ Danny (Michael Damian) would eventually end this reinvigorated love triangle with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) by choosing the latter.

However, on the episode airing on January 16, Danny surprisingly kisses Phyllis back after she plants one on him in the jazz lounge. The timing couldn’t be more awful as Christine walks into the very public space and catches the pair locking lips. While we tend to believe that this kiss will prove to be a bump in the road for Danny and Christine and the pair will ultimately wind up together, for now, this love triangle looks to get even more complex and a bit volatile.

It’s hard to imagine that after seeing her longtime sweetheart and her rival kiss, Christine won’t be angry and feel betrayed. After all, she’s been rather smug lately that she and Danny share an unbreakable bond that’s trumped anything he’s ever shared with Phyllis. Cricket has felt that Phyllis throwing herself at Danny is pointless because Danny would never entertain her. Unfortunately for Christine, she was wrong.

Now historically on The Young and the Restless, Christine has been held in high regard as someone who usually does the right thing, who is a beacon of justice and who is the heroine in the story between her and Phyllis. However, could Phyllis’ bold move of kissing Danny and antagonizing Christine push the attorney to tap into a darker side and plot revenge against Phyllis, simultaneously eliminating her competition?

No, we don’t mean murder. Rather, could Christine send Phyllis to prison? Perhaps.

For those in need of a reminder, Phyllis is still technically on probation for attempting to frame Diane (Susan Walters) for murder, faking her own death and later killing Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). Christine was front and center as the judge handed Phyllis her light sentence and the subsequent warning that Phyllis stay out of trouble while on probation or she would be hauled off to lockup.

Could Christine frame Phyllis for a crime, making it appear that she violated her probation? Possibly. Even if Phyllis claims innocence in such a scenario, it’s doubtful many people will believe her given her history of lying.

There’s also the possibility that Christine doesn’t make up a crime but instead discovers that Phyllis illegally hacked the Jabot computers and framed Billy (Jason Thompson) for embezzlement in exchange for a massive sum of money from Tucker (Trevor St. John). In many respects, Phyllis never faced any consequences for her involvement in that scheme, so Christine could make sure that changes in the near future.

For the sake of argument, let’s say that Christine helps put Phyllis behind bars. Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) would be outraged thinking their mother was up to her old tricks and probably cut her off as they previously promised to do if she wouldn’t change. Losing her kids would be a crushing blow to Phyllis.

If Phyllis goes to prison that certainly may make things easier for Christine and Danny to rebuild their relationship, but Christine’s victory would probably be shortlived. Phyllis is the type that doesn’t tend to stay in prison or bad predicaments for long.