The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis and Summer both suffer setbacks in love?

These days on The Young and the Restless canvas, plenty of attention is being paid to the latest developments in Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) relapse, Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) progression with Claire (Hayley Erin) and the truth about what happened between Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in Paris. However, in the midst of all that drama, there are some Genoa City residents trying to solidify romantic relationships. We’re of course referring to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Summer (Allison Lanier).

For Phyllis, she’s trying to restart a relationship with Danny (Michael Damian). She’s made it quite clear to her ex-husband that she’s interested in rekindling things with him, even recently planting an unsolicited kiss on his lips. Unfortunately, she has one big obstacle in her way to a reunion named Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Since Danny has been back in town, he’s made it quite obvious that he hopes to reunite with a recently divorced Christine. The two have been spending lots of time together and things are heating up. Even Phyllis’ kiss hasn’t seemed to deter him from pursuing love with the former district attorney.

Michelle Stafford and Michael Damian, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then there’s Summer. She has the biggest crush on Chance (Connor Floyd), who until recently was in a relationship of sorts with Sharon (Sharon Case). Summer has held back from sharing her feelings for Chance because she wanted to be somewhat respectful of Sharon, but now that Sharon has ended her romance with the former cop, Summer believes she has the green light to win him over.

While we think Chance has been receptive to Summer’s flirting and has even been flirting in return on some level, Chance was just dumped and thus far seems rather broken up about it. This should serve as a warning sign to Summer that confessing her affection to him in the present may not be the right time.

Knowing all of this, during the week of January 15 on The Young and the Restless, the mother and daughter are set to make some bold moves in their personal lives. Phyllis is preparing to wear some lingerie to seduce Danny, and it looks as if Summer may be primed to convince Chance that the silver lining of Sharon dumping him is Chance and Summer can take their bond beyond friendship.

Could Phyllis and Summer both likely face rejection in the face of such boldness?

Allison Lanier and Connor Floyd, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Again, Danny has been clear about his intentions with Christine and he’s not naive about his tumultuous past with Phyllis. We can imagine him being flattered seeing Phyllis in lingerie, but ultimately telling her that they’re better off as friends and co-parents.

Chance may flat-out tell Summer he’s not ready to start dating yet. It’s possible that he wants time to move on from Sharon. Furthermore, he may act as if he’s confused by Summer’s romantic feelings considering they’ve just been friends. Although, if he truly has been blind to Summer’s crush on him, we’ll have to call into question his credentials as a former police officer.

If one of these women is to succeed in being with the man of their dreams, we’d say it’s likely to be Summer. Phyllis has a fierce opponent in Christine in her attempt to win Danny’s heart.