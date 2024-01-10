The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan has big plans for Nikki and Seth?

Loyal fans of The Young and the Restless know that when it comes to the demise of a soap villain, one can never be certain that the character is down for the count.

There have been plenty of times over the years when someone who was presumed dead has popped back up in Genoa City to torture people or a villain was locked away in prison only to escape or be released and head down a path of revenge. It was just last year that Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) returned with a bone to pick with Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

This brings us to Jordan (Collen Zenk). After stealing Claire (Hayley Erin) from Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) decades ago, Jordan turned Claire against the Newmans, attempted to kill the family and tried to drive Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) insane as well as keep her off the wagon given Nikki has relapsed in her sobriety.

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The list of Jordan’s criminal offenses is enough to logically keep her in prison for the rest of her life. So ideally, the Newmans should be safe from any more of her monstrous acts. But again, we’re talking about The Young and the Restless, so is Joran’s reign of terror really over?

In the episode of The Young and the Restless airing on January 10, Claire, Victoria and Cole all come to an agreement that they’re headed back to Oregon to confront Jordan in prison. Well, Claire is going to confront her great-aunt one-on-one while her parents are just going on the trip for moral support.

When Claire confronts Jordan, she’ll be doing so to condemn Jordan for taking an innocent child from her mother and father, only to raise her to unnecessarily hate a family and groom her for revenge. Claire may wind up blasting her aunt, but what if Jordan leaves her niece with some parting words? A threat.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Given Jordan has spent decades preparing an attack against the Newmans, she may have planned some contingencies in her revenge plot in case she was arrested. For example, what if Jordan got to Nikki’s sober sponsor Seth (Brian Gaskill)? While Seth has allegedly been Nikki’s sponsor for years, Nikki has admittedly not met with him in a long time. Victor (Eric Braeden) didn’t even know who he was.

With that being said, it’s possible that Jordan made contact with Seth and either paid him or made some promises in exchange for his efforts of further tanking Nikki’s sobriety. Taking it even further, we can picture Jordan paying him to get close to Nikki, taking a photo of her in a compromising position with him and then sending the picture to Victor to make it seem as if she had an affair on her husband. All done in an effort to get Victor to break things off with his wife.

Now we’ll have to wait and see what happens next in the Jordan-saga, but we hope it’s not coming to a close. Jordan has created some great soap moments and we’d hate to think her time on The Young and the Restless as being over.