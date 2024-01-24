The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon fires Daniel?

From the moment The Young and the Restless’ Heather (Vail Bloom) moved back to Genoa City, she’s been not so subtly pining away for a chance to reunite with Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Although Heather has expressed her feelings to Daniel and their daughter Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) has longed for the day a reconciliation happens, one person has stood in the way of a family reunion — Lily (Christel Khalil).

Lily and Daniel have been on a romantic path for months, which has been easy given their history together. However, when Lily took somewhat of a leave of absence from Chancellor-Winters and Genoa City to check on her daughter, that opened the door for Heather and she took it. In The Young and the Restless episode airing on January 22, Heather and Daniel take their old feelings to the bedroom and Daniel effectively cheats on Lily.

Michael Graziadei, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then in the episode airing on January 24, the two talk about what sleeping together means for their future as well as his future with Lily. Daniel admittedly isn’t sure on either front, but it’s also brought up that he and Lily while fond of each other, aren’t definitively in love. Since physical activities and post-conversations take a lot out of people, Daniel and Heather decide to wrap up their discussion and head to Society for a bite to eat.

While there, the exes cross paths with Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) who are also grabbing a bite. Unfortunately, Heather and Daniel aren’t able to keep their flirting banter away from the gaze of Devon who winds up sitting at a nearby table. Lily’s brother sees that the dynamic between Daniel and Heather is more than just friendly co-parents, and it looks like Devon’s observations will eventually lead him to find out Daniel cheated on his sister.

It stands to reason that Daniel will try to either convince Devon to mind his business and let him tell Lily so they can talk about their future, or Daniel will completely deny that he and Heather have anything romantic going on. However, in both scenarios, we don’t think Devon’s rage will be stunted.

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In fact, we can imagine a scenario where Devon is so put off by Daniel that he attempts to fire Daniel or get rid of Daniel’s tech/gaming division at the company altogether. Doing the latter would effectively mean not only Daniel is fired but so is Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Plus, as legal counsel at Chancellor-Winters, Heather too is likely to be fired given she technically works for Devon.

If Devon does start handing out pink slips, the fallout could be huge. For starters, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Jill (Jess Walton) could grow angry with Devon for taking such action without consulting them. The mother/son duo may even try to go around Devon to bring Daniel back on board at Chancellor-Winters given his value.

There’s also the possibility that if both are fired, Daniel and Heather decide it’s time to leave Genoa City for a fresh start somewhere else.

Furthermore, if Phyllis soon becomes unemployed, we can’t wait to see what’s next for her as it could spell her working for Tucker (Trevor St. John) at Glissade after all. The idea of these social outcasts again teaming up is quite enticing.