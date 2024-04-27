The Young and the Restless question I think we’re all asking but may never get an answer to

If you’ve been paying attention to The Young and the Restless these days, then you know there’s a lot going on in Genoa City.

In her last-ditch effort to torment the Newmans and plan her escape route, Jordan (Colleen Zenk) decided to knock out Claire (Hayley Erin) while also kidnapping Harrison (Redding Munsell), holding the latter for ransom. Thankfully, by the end of The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 24, Kyle (Michael Mealor) rescued his son and Jordan was captured by Victor (Eric Braeden). It bears asking where is Claire, but I assume that question will be answered soon enough.

Then there’s Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Over the past few months, she’s been going through a mental health crisis that has seen the arrival of several new personalities. There’s the harsh and murderous Ms. Abbott, the immature Ash, the newly emerged southern vixen Ms. Belle and of course, there’s the regular Ashley that fans have come to know and love. Although Jack (Peter Bergman), Traci (Beth Maitland), Billy (Jason Thompson) and even Diane (Susan Walters) have tried to lend their support in helping Ashley get help, Ashley’s dissociative identity disorder is only getting worse.

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all of that being said, do you know what these storylines are missing? Abby (Melissa Ordway). As both an Abbott and a Newman you’d think she’d be around to lend her support or assistance to her family members, and yet, she’s been off dealing with the constant feuding at Chancellor-Winters.

Now I can argue the point that Abby missing from the Newman’s issues with Jordan is a bit conceivable. After all, Jordan has largely targeted Victor, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and their kids, so her being kept out of the chaos isn't a stretch. However, Abby not being around to help her mother seems almost inexcusable. While she's verbally sparred with Tucker (Trevor St. John) to stay away from her mom in Ashley’s defense, Abby hasn’t really been around when Ashley needs her most.

Even as the Abbotts staged an intervention with Ashley about her troubling behavior, Abby was nowhere to be found. I kept watching only questioning why Abby’s aunt and uncles didn’t think it was important to pick up the phone and call Abby over. Again, Diane was present and Ashley and Diane are far from being friends.

Melissa Ordway, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Adding insult to injury here, Billy and Abby have run into each other several times at Chancellor-Winters. Not once has he emphasized to his niece the importance of her checking on her mother.

So now I’m left questioning when Abby will be brought into the loop? Will Jack or Traci share their concerns with her before something really bad happens with Ashley? Or will Abby be filled in only after Ashley does something truly heinous, like trying to murder Tucker, which Ashley’s Ms. Abbott persona wants to do?

I guess I’ll have to keep watching to see, but I’m hoping to see Abby involved in her own family drama soon as opposed to that of other family conflicts.