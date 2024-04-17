The Young and the Restless spoilers: where is Claire?

Who could have predicted that The Young and the Restless’ Jordan (Colleen Zenk) would have once again escaped police custody to unleash chaos on the Newmans? Furthermore, that she would have looped in Abbotts in her revenge plot? Well, us for starters.

We long suspected the possibility that Jordan would resort to kidnapping Harrison (Redding Munsell) in what’s looking like her final stand, and recently theorized Jordan would use Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) anniversary party as the backdrop to pull off her daring move. Then it all came to a realization in The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 15. Jordan somehow managed to sneak into the Abbott mansion, use chloroform to knock out Claire (Hayley Erin) and take both Claire and Harrison.

Right away, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier) jumped to the conclusion Claire kidnapped their son. (It wasn’t a far jump for Summer who already loathed her new cousin.)

Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Victor, Nikki and Nick (Joshua Morrow) have been a little more cautious about assuming Claire and Jordan are working together. They know Jordan for her work and have bonded with Claire, so they at present are leaning toward believing she’s a victim, though they haven’t completely ruled out the possibility Claire is playing them.

Hayley Erin and Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

As Jordan continues to pretend to be Claire texting Kyle making hostage demands in exchange for Harrison’s return, in the episode airing on April 17, Victor and even Kyle note it’s strange that all the demands seem odd because they benefit only Jordan and not Claire. This of course tips the scale in favor of Claire being innocent, which viewers know she is.

With all of that being said, we’ve seen Jordan interact with a terrified Harrison lately, but since being kidnapped, we haven’t seen Claire. So where is she? Where is Jordan hiding her?

In Jordan and Claire’s last face-to-face conversation, Jordan didn’t hold back in telling Claire she betrayed her. She called Claire ungrateful for turning her back on her and siding with the Newmans. If we had to guess, she wants Claire to pay for her "transgressions."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Unfortunately for Claire, we think that could mean Jordan has her locked away in a room she can’t escape. So Claire could ironically be stashed away in the room Jordan was left in when she took the vile of poison weeks ago. Now you would think Victor’s security team would have checked there already, but we’re talking about the same team that let Claire and Harrison get kidnapped in the first place.

If not in that seedy room, perhaps Jordan stashed her great-niece somewhere even more terrifying. Considering almost anything goes in daytime, is it possible Jordan stashed Claire away somewhere amongst the ashes of Victoria’s scorched home? It’s not hard to picture there is at least one room on that property, even if not stable, where Jordan could keep her.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The only other place that comes to mind as to Claire’s whereabouts, is that Jordan may have her tied up and gagged, hidden away in a closet or bathroom in close proximity to Harrison. Even with this scenario, we can only imagine Claire is terrified about what her unhinged aunt has planned next.

While we wait for the big reveal of Claire’s location, we can’t help but think about what happens with her, the Newmans and the Abbotts when the dust settles. Will she regress in her mental health recovery? Will Summer wind up eating crow to apologize to Claire? Will Kyle try to have a romantic future with Claire? These are big questions that need answers.