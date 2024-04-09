The Young and the Restless: Summer blames Claire for Harrison’s kidnapping?

Family feuding is like a tradition on The Young and the Restless, and it looks like this tradition carries on in the next generation of Genoa City residents as Summer (Allison Lanier) and Claire (Hayley Erin) don’t appear to be on track to be loving cousins.

From Summer’s perspective, she can’t shake the notion that her newly established cousin once helped kidnap Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and furthermore, attempted to work with Jordan (Colleen Zenk) in trying to kill them. Despite her grandparents and aunt’s willingness to welcome Claire in the Newman fold, forgiving Claire for her past deeds as she was raised by a deranged woman for decades, Summer has so far proved unwilling to just let bygones be bygones.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 9, Victor, Nikki, Victoria, Claire and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) decide to spend a family night together at The Neil Winters Jazz Club. Upon arriving, they bump into Summer and Chance (Conner Floyd), who are on a date. Naturally, Victor and Nikki invite the couple to join them, and the pair accepts the invitation. However, it becomes clear Summer doesn’t want to spend a night around Claire, and Victor, sensing the tension, takes Summer aside to speak with her privately.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

After confirming with Victor that she just doesn’t trust Claire, The Mustache urges Summer to give her new cousin a chance, once again noting his own forgiveness and fondness for her. Summer looks doubtful that she’ll be able to reach that same headspace.

Even as the entire family sits down to talk, Claire attempts to make small talk with Summer about Harrison (Kellen Enriquez), and Summer is very sparing with keeping up her side of the conversation.

With all that being said, we predicted a few weeks ago the possibility that Jordan’s next plan of attack against the Newmans would involve kidnapping Harrison as a way to get to Claire. With rumors swirling that the Abbotts and Newmans would soon be brought together, his kidnapping becomes a real possibility as he’s Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) son and Summer’s stepson.

Plus, Claire has been getting close to Harrison, and since Jordan has been stalking Claire and the deranged woman likely knows that, Jordan may use the child to get revenge on her great-niece, or at the very least, lure Claire away from the Newmans.

Michael Mealor, Kellen Enriquez and Allison Lanier in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

There’s also the possibility that Claire finds herself hanging with Harrison in some capacity, and Jordan kidnaps them both. That’s a scenario that would also cause quite the stir in Genoa City.

In both scenarios, we imagine Summer angrily blaming Claire for the disappearance of a young child. If Harrison is kidnapped all alone, Summer may blame Claire for bringing Jordan into their lives. She may even wonder if Jordan kidnapped Harrison for Claire, in an effort for Claire to get to raise Harrison all by herself.

Particularly in the second scenario, if Claire and Harrison both come up missing, Summer may be quick to assume Claire ran off with the child. Summer may even allege that Claire is just as cruel and villainous as Jordan. This could snowball into a race for the Abbotts to not only find Harrison, but a race for Victoria to prove that her daughter has been kidnapped by Jordan and is as much a victim as Harrison.

We can’t wait to see what actually happens next, as Jordan’s reign of terror seems like it will soon come to an end (or temporarily end considering we are talking about the soaps).