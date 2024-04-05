The Young and the Restless spoilers: is Lily's next great romance with Nick or someone from her past?

Not everyone on The Young and the Restless canvas these days is happily in love. As a matter of fact, there's a bit of a lonely hearts club starting to develop of those gutted by romance.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) recently faced heartbreak after Danny (Michael Damian) chose to be with Christine (Lauralee Bell) instead of her, and both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Lily (Christel Khalil) faced losses in love as Sally (Courtney Hope) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) moved on with their exes as well. However, if the rumors are true, Nick and Lily may soon find companionship in one another.

These rumors start to gain some real traction due to The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 5. By chance, Nick and Lily both arrive at the Genoa City Athletic Club prepared to eat lunch alone. However, after they spot one another, they decide to dine together. Nick jokes that Lily is paying the check, to which she chuckles.

Joshua Morrow in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then as the duo dines and trades battle stories about working at Newman and Chancellor-Winters, they share some smiles and laughs. They even talk about their recent heartbreaks and Nick advises Lily on how to move past hurt feelings given her break up with Daniel is still very fresh. While the totality of this lunch may just amount to a great moment shared between friends, it could also be interpreted as the groundwork being laid for what social media users are referring to as #Lick.

However, what if The Young and the Restless are just dangling the idea of a Nick and Lily pairing to distract viewers from an even bigger surprise relationship between Lily and a blast from her past?

Over the past few years, Lily has been in two relationships. One with Billy (Jason Thompson) and one with Daniel, though neither pairing seemed to hold a candle to her romance with arguably the love of her life, Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard).

Daniel Goddard in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Cane and Lily have a deep history. They were married, have two children, he saw her through cancer and did his best to support her when she went to prison for the car accident involving Hilary (Mishael Morgan).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While they had many good times together, they also have quite a few rough patches, including infidelity, lying, theft and just downright betrayal. Yet, even with all the flaws the couple had, they just seemed right together. Heck, the problems they faced were no worse than those faced by Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) or any other couple you can think of in this soapy world.

So would The Young and the Restless bring Cane back to Genoa City to see if he and Lily can give love a second chance? We think it's possible.

Last viewers heard of the character, he was traveling the world after tracking down Devon's inheritance that Colin (Tristan Rogers) stole. Given Cane wasn't killed, it would be relatively easy to throw him back in the fold. Should he actually return, he is likely to have a rough road ahead in reuniting with Lily given some of his decisions in the past. But again, it's possible.

Sharon Case and Joshua Morrow in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now in terms of Nick, for a while, it seemed he was on the trajectory of reuniting with Sharon (Sharon Case). The exes have been spending lots of time together, and have started relying on each other heavily in the wake of Cameron Kirsten's (Linden Ashby) return and subsequent demise. Plus, Sharon dumped Chance (Conner Floyd) and had a whole dream about her love for Nick. So we tend to think Nick and Sharon are just destined to be together.

Only time will tell what happens for Lily and Nick in the romance department, but we plan to pay close attention.