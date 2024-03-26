The Young and the Restless spoilers: Christine calls the police on Phyllis, and it costs her Danny?

While many fans of The Young and the Restless thought the love triangle between Christine (Lauralee Bell), Danny (Michael Damian) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) was officially settled, with Danny choosing Christine, the episode airing on March 25, calls everything into question.

In the episode, Christine and Danny are happily in love and decide to get a room at the Genoa City Athletic Club. When Danny goes to prepare the room and make it romantic for Christine, the lawyer is left downstairs of the club where she has an unwelcomed conversation with her nemesis Phyllis.

The seasoned troublemaker takes the time to needle Christine about Danny going on tour, and Christine being left alone in Genoa City. Of course, Phyllis has no idea that Christine is actually going on tour with Danny, which would be another slap in Phyllis’ face considering Danny told Phyllis he doesn’t want to be with her.

Instead of engaging in a back-and-forth with Phyllis, Christine grins and saunters upstairs to see Danny. As Christine and Danny engage in some adult romance in a suite, Phyllis sneaks upstairs and listens in on the couple from the outside of the door. Then in a moment of pure Phyllis chaos, she vengefully pulls a nearby fire alarm to cause quite the interruption.

Michelle Stafford and Michael Damian, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

When The Young and the Restless picks back up in the episode airing on March 26, viewers see that Phyllis pricked her finger in the process of pulling the fire alarm, possibly leaving some DNA behind. As she makes it back down to the lobby, so do Christine and Danny. The trio exchanges some words, well mainly Christine and Phyllis, and Christine accuses her rival of pulling the alarm. The attorney even notes that pulling a fire alarm when there’s not an emergency is a federal crime, and Phyllis is still on probation.

Before things go too far, Danny steps in and insists that no one will be calling the authorities on Phyllis, especially Christine. He then convinces his ex-wife-turned-new-girlfriend to return upstairs to continue enjoying one another’s company.

Unfortunately for Phyllis, we don’t think Christine is going to just let this go. It seems rather suspicious that the soap made a special point of showing Phyllis prick her finger in her latest hijinks. Additionally, we have to raise an eyebrow at Christine being the one to mention Phyllis is on probation and that what she did is a crime.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lauralee Bell and Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Despite telling Danny she wouldn’t report Phyllis, will Christine go against her word and do it anyway? We think there’s a strong possibility.

Given the long sordid history between Christine and Phyllis, Christine is well aware that her nemesis can be like a fruit fly or a gnat, constantly buzzing around and showing up unwanted. In a worst-case scenario, Phyllis can become even more of a problem and downright lethal. Christine may want to finally put Phyllis behind bars so she and Danny can live together in peace without interference.

Sadly for Christine, if she does report Phyllis, we think it may cost her the "love of her life." Danny wouldn’t be happy to learn that his girlfriend is the reason the mother of his only child is behind bars. In fact, such a move may be what seals the deal for him, and makes him realize that he no longer wants to be at the center of this decades-long beef.

We’ll be paying close attention to The Young and the Restless to see if our prediction rings true.