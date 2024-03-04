The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis’ shocking new romance after Danny heartbreak?

For months now on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) have been caught in the modern-day version of their past love triangle.

When Christine got back into town after divorcing Paul (Doug Davidson), Danny wasted no time declaring his intention to romantically get involved with the attorney. However, he had also built a friendship with Phyllis after all her legal trouble, and she's taken their growing bond as a rekindling of what once was, which is understandable given the few kisses the two have shared over the past several weeks. This story has gotten messy and left Danny (and some viewers) drained with all the arguing.

Michelle Stafford and Michael Damian, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

During the week of February 26, Danny decided to leave the chaos of Genoa City behind and resume his tour. He shared the news with Phyllis, and while taken aback by the announcement, she managed to gain enough composure to convince Danny to have a special going-away dinner with her. Then in The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 4, Phyllis begs Abby (Melissa Ordway) to rent out Society for the evening, and Abby surprisingly allows Phyllis to use her restaurant.

As Phyllis gets plans together for a special evening, Danny is with Christine at Crimson Lights. After he informs Christine of his plans to leave town soon, she gets upset. She expresses her frustration with the two of them trying to reconnect and Phyllis getting in the way. Christine further questions if what he told her when she got back to town was true. Danny is adamant that he meant what he said about wanting her, and he pulls her into a kiss.

With that being said, Phyllis is likely in for a big disappointment as it appears Danny is ultimately choosing to be with Christine. We’re sure Phyllis will protest against Danny’s decision, but she can’t force him to be with her. That means she’s likely headed to a romantic rebound, and we have a few ideas about who that could be.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Nick (Joshua Morrow) is one of the first people to come to mind. He and Phyllis have a fiery history together, share a daughter and are both single at the moment. They could seek each other out because of the familiarity of it all.

However, we tend to think writers are gearing up from the triumphant return of #Shick, reuniting Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case) after all these years. So the possibility of a rebound with Nick becomes less likely for Phyllis. Admittedly, we don’t want to see Phyllis hop out of one love triangle just to get into another.

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Another option for Phyllis that’s familiar is Jack (Peter Bergman). It was once thought the two were the love of each other’s lives — that was before Diane (Susan Walters) walked back into town. But a reemergence of #Phack is even more unlikely than a Phyllis and Nick pairing.

Jack has a lot on his plate lately. Not only is he happily married to Diane (Susan Walters), but he is knee-deep in helping Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) with her sobriety. He probably has all he can take at the moment, and it’s more probable that if he were to cheat on Diane, it would be with Nikki.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

So if not Nick and not Jack, then who? We are going to pitch the wild idea of Kyle (Michael Mealor). Now we’re sure many of you reading this will gasp, but hear us out.

Yes, Kyle is the son of her ex-husband and forever nemesis. Plus, Kyle is Summer’s (Allison Lanier) ex-husband. However, imagine a night when Phyllis tries to deal with her heartbreak because of Danny and Kyle tries to deal with being passed over for co-CEO at Jabot and his own problems in love. The two could wallow in their misery at the Athletic Club bar with a few drinks and then get to talking. Then one thing leads to another and several cocktails down, the two go to a room upstairs. Talk about scandalous.

The pair would likely instantly regret their decision and swear each other to secrecy. However in Genoa City, nothing remains a secret, so the news would get out and send shockwaves through town. From a viewer's perspective, our jaw would be on the floor.