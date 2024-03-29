The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor and Nikki plan a big anniversary party to trap Jordan

When it comes to the ultimate power couple of daytime soaps, there is none bigger than The Young and the Restless' Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Sure the pair has broken up to get back together more times than we care to count, but despite all of their other significant others and their epic blowouts, Victor and Nikki always wind up back together.

Well, in the very near future, The Young and the Restless pays homage to this great TV romance by celebrating the 40th anniversary of the couple's first wedding. That's right, on April 13, 1984, Victor and Nikki exchanged their first "I do," and viewers are getting treated to a commemorative event as the couple throws a lavish party in their honor.

The big shindig is first mentioned in The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 29. After news spreads that Jordan (Colleen Zenk) transformed into Houdini to escape from police custody, yet again, the Newmans are left scrabbling and playing defense. Nikki, in particular, is a wreck because she blames herself for calling 9-1-1 to save Jordan's life after the deranged woman digested poison instead of watching Jordan fade away into villain history.

Colleen Zenk in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Victor didn't waste time screaming "I told you so" to Nikki in the episode, but rather spent it coming up with a plan to trap Jordan. He shares with his wife that he first wants them to get out of town for a few days to help Nikki relax and regroup after receiving the news that her tormenter from the last few months is free. The Mustache follows this up by saying he wants to throw a party in town to celebrate their four decades of love.

Understandably, Nikki doesn't think it's a wise idea to put together a huge affair to mark such a momentous occasion with Jordan on the loose, but Victor begs to differ. Although he doesn't outright express how he plans to use the party to lure Jordan into a trap, it becomes clear to viewers that he will use the event for such an occasion in addition to being a celebration of his commitment to his wife.

Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, we think this party may finally bring about Jordan's true last act. Considering Nick (Joshua Morrow) hinted at the need for her to be dealt with once and for all in the previously mentioned episode, we think Jordan will soon meet a murderous fate.

However, before that happens, we can imagine Victor's party plans going horribly wrong and somehow result in a desperate Jordan resorting to something that comes naturally to her. Either she sets the party venue on fire, causing massive damage and putting multiple Genoa City residents' lives at stake, or she resorts to kidnapping someone as a way to get to Newmans.

Colleen Zenk in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

From a fire perspective, the woman already burned down a prison to escape custody and set a torch to Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) home. On the other hand, we've been suspecting that Jordan may kidnap Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) as a way to get to Claire (Hayley Erin). Although it hasn't happened yet, all signs are pointing to Claire becoming Harrison's nanny, if not at the very least, Kyle (Michael Mealore) becoming smitten with Claire. If Harrison is kidnapped, it would devastate the latter and the rest of the Newmans, while bringing in the Abbotts to join in on all the chaos.

As we wait to see what actually happens at this anniversary party, we just can't shake the feeling that it won't pan out as peacefully as Victor and Nikki would hope.