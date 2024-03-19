The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam and Nick take on Victoria and Cole over Claire?

As The Young and the Restless’ Newman family looks to put this chapter with Jordan (Colleen Zenk) behind them, the person who will arguably have the hardest time transitioning to a new normal is Claire (Hayley Erin).

Not only does she have to finish her treatment with a therapist to heal from the years of lies and mental abuse inflicted on her by her great-aunt, but Claire has a difficult journey ahead in trying to fit in with all of the Newman clan. Sure Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has accepted her daughter, and even Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) have managed to forgive Claire and welcome her into their home, but it looks like acceptance won’t’ be as easy with the others.

Claire’s probable rejection among some family members was first hinted at in the episodes airing during the week of March 11. While Nikki, Victoria, Claire, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) were at the Newman Ranch worried about Victor willingly going with Jordan, Adam lashed out at his new niece. He made it clear that no one should trust her, and of course, Victoria and Cole stood up for their daughter.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then in The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 19, Summer (Allison Lanier) decides to pay her dad and grandfather a visit at the Newman Ranch to get more information about Claire’s past. With her and Kyle (Michael Mealor) considering the possibility of hiring Claire to look after Harrison (Kellen Enriquez), Summer thought she’d do her own due diligence since Victoria wasn’t as forthcoming about her new daughter.

After Victor reveals all the sordid details, Summer is understandably outraged and yet confused how her grandfather could be so forgiving. While Victor is adamant that Claire was a victim in Jordan’s plot, Summer isn’t so willing to agree.

When Summer looks to Nick (Joshua Morrow) for his input, Nick admits that while he’s willing to see if Claire can prove herself, he’s not quite ready to fully accept her because of what Clarie did in ruining Nikki’s sobriety. Although, Nick did say he would try with Claire for Victoria’s sake.

Joshua Morrow and Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, rumor has it that Victor will host a dinner party to welcome Claire into the family fold with many of the Newmans present. Should that ring true, we can only imagine the fireworks that will ensue.

As much as Victor and Nikki may hope for a peaceful occasion, considering some Newmans aren’t the most tactful about hiding their feelings, we can predict some tense confrontations on the horizon, including the shocking one between Nick and Victoria.

Over the years, Nick and Victoria have proven themselves to be more than siblings, and are really best friends. Although they’ve had their share of disagreements, at the end of the day, they know they can rely on each other. However, with Nick being so apprehensive about Claire, will that dynamic change? Victoria is a fiercely protective mother and may be willing to take on Nick if she needs to defend her daughter.

Not one to be left out of the sibling drama these days, we think Adam will be more than willing to support Nick in any feud with Victoria over Claire. In fact, it’s not hard to see a scenario in which Adam first launches the attacks on Claire and Victoria defends her, only to be surprised when Nick steps in to rally behind Adam’s position. With the brothers getting along these days over at Newman Enterprises, Nick could back his brother in front of his sister as it pertains to his niece.

J. Eddie Peck, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Additionally, as we anticipate Cole being at this rumored family gathering, don’t expect him to sit idly by and remain quiet as his daughter and Victoria are being attacked. He may not be a Newman, but he’s a new father with a family to protect of his own. Plus, with him clearly pining away for a chance to rekindle things romantically with Victoria, he’d want to make it known he always has her back.

Although this is all speculation at this point, we admit that we are intrigued by the idea of a Nick and Adam partnership against Victoria.