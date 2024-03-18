The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki and Jordan's latest confrontation ends in a shocking death?

Baseball legend Yogi Berra once stated, "It ain't over till it's over," and on The Young and the Restless we get the feeling that Jordan's (Colleen Zenk) reign of terror won't ever cease until the villain is six feet under. We don't mean to sound morbid, but Jordan has already proven prison can't hold her when she burned hers down to escape and continue tormenting the Newmans.

With that being said, during the week of March 11 on The Young and the Restless, Victor (Eric Braeden), with an assist from Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Nick (Joshua Morrow), enacted the final stage of his plan to capture Jordan. While she met with Victor thinking she had the upper hand, in the end, he ultimately proved you don't cross The Great Victor Newman, and he locked her away in a room that she meant for him.

Melody Thomas Scott in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

By the episode airing on March 18, Victor hasn't murdered Jordan or called the authorities. Instead, he just mentions to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that he has her still sitting in the room. When Nikki inquires from her husband if he plans to call the authorities to apprehend Jordan, he confirms that he does. Although the Newman matriarch thinks prison is too good for Jordan considering all the evil she's done, Nikki is at least thankful this nightmare is almost over.

But Nikki is missing closure. She stresses to Victor that in order for her to attain that, she needs to meet with Jordan before the authorities apprehend her. Naturally, Victor is vehemently opposed to the idea and refuses to give his wife Jordan's location. Additionally, he calls Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to the ranch to talk some sense into her mother.

Unfortunately for Victor, when Victoria and Claire (Hayley Erin) arrive on the scene, they side with Nikki and even want to go with her to see Jordan. Victor thinks the ladies in his family are just asking for trouble with their request. He tries his best to dissuade them, but he eventually grants his permission. As seen in the following promo clip for the episodes airing the week of March 18, Nikki, Victoria and Claire all meet with Jordan.

#yr Preview 👀 pic.twitter.com/pIPsUJNgIgMarch 14, 2024 See more

Now it's been teased that this confrontation is going to go horribly wrong. While there is a chance that this could mean that Jordan escapes yet again, we are more inclined to believe that this meeting ends in Jordan's unexpected death.

If history is any indicator, it's rare that a violent enemy of the Newmans is just sent off to prison. Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) was murdered by Nick, Nikki's abusive father Nicholas Reed (Quinn Redeker) was murdered by Nikki herself and while Nick would have likely killed Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby), Sharon (Sharon Case) did the job.

So if Jordan does wind up dying, who may be the culprit? We've long suspected Victoria would wind up killing Jordan. Not only did Jordan kidnap Victoria's daughter and raise her to hate the Newmans, but Jordan also ensured that Victoria's mother struggled with her sobriety. Plus, the deranged woman burned down Victoria's house. Victoria has plenty of reasons to hate Jordan, and if Jordan attempts to attack any of the Newman women upon their visit, we think Victoria wouldn't hesitate to take her out.

Amelia Heinle and Hayley Erin in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now we'd be remiss if we didn't offer the possibility that Jordan dies but isn't murdered. We can easily see a situation in which she tries to attack the other women and in the chaos, stabs herself or falls and hits her head.

Either way, if Jordan dies via homicide or by her own making, the Newmans will have a lot of explaining to do. After all, they've been holding an escaped prisoner hostage.