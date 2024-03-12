The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick is Victor’s secret weapon against Jordan

When it comes to The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), he’s faced many foes over the years. From Eve Howard (Margaret Mason) to Patty Williams (Stacy Haiduk) to Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) to his forever-rival Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Victor has stared down a number of threats in his lifetime, and against each one he’s proved victorious.

With history on his side, we had no reason to doubt that he would again ensure that he and his family came out on top as it pertains to this feud with Jordan (Colleen Zenk). In fact, her time on the soap seems to be coming to a close sooner rather than later.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 11, Victor offered Jordan the opportunity to stay out of prison with $10 million in her pocket and a luxurious home in the South of France. All he asked was that she leave his family alone and she never be spotted in Genoa City again.

Naturally, Jordan was skeptical about whether or not he was setting up a trap for her to walk in, so Victor offered himself as her hostage until she sees the money and she’s safely in Europe. Once she’s squared away, she would just need to leave Victor somewhere and give Michael (Christian LeBlanc) the coordinates to find him later.

Well, in the episode airing on March 12, Jordan has obviously taken Victor up on his offer as she is spotted with him in a car driving (to be clear, he’s driving while she holds a gun on him). They keep riding until she gets him to a remote location then walks him into a seedy room. The room is a far cry from any room at the Newman Ranch, and Jordan gloats about this being the endgame for Victor.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

She has no intention of taking Victor up on his offer of money and a home, and instead threatens to kill him. Jordan takes delight in knowing that she gets to watch Victor pay for the "wrongs" committed against Eve and also witness Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) being left a widow. However, even as she gloats, Victor appears rather unbothered and even confident of his survival. Then as a shadowy figure appears behind Jordan, it becomes clear why.

As Jordan is issuing a threat that she "will not rest until every member of the Newman family has paid," she’s stunned. Jordan is literally stunned by a mysterious figure who holds a taser to her neck. Once she passes out on the ground and the camera pans up, Victor’s hero proves to be none other than Nick (Joshua Morrow). That’s right, Nick saves the day.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Considering most of the Newman family (again, Abby was out of the family chaos) was at the Newman Ranch getting briefed on Victor’s plans regarding Jordan, but Nick was suspiciously absent, we should have known he was doing something to help his dear old dad. As it turns out, Victor had a tracker on him that Nick was following. Rather than tail Jordan and Victor directly, he took parallel streets until he was able to locate them and sneak up on Jordan.

By the time Jordan comes too, she’s lying on the bed in the seedy room looking at Victor and Nick. Victor is of course letting Jordan know that no one tangles with Victor and wins. Now the biggest question still remains, "What happens to Jordan next?" Does the soap villain have prison in her future or perhaps a grave?