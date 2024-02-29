The Young and the Restless spoilers: Amanda gets revenge on Abby?

After all the turmoil at Newman Enterprises and Jabot last year on The Young and the Restless, it seems only fitting that Chancellor-Winters now faces its uphill battles. In fact, we predicted an all-out war would happen in 2024 at the company, and with Devon (Bryton James) and Billy (Jason Thompson) continuing to bump heads, that war may happen sooner rather than later.

We can’t forget to add, that with Mamie (Veronica Redd) determined to get Jill (Jess Walton) out Chancellor-Winters and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) back in town claiming to be Jill’s proxy, the tension at the "family" business is practically a tinderbox ready to explode.

Even with all of this infighting going on, Abby (Melissa Ordway) still wants to follow her heart and attain a seat on the Chancellor-Winters board. Up until now, Devon acts like her getting a seat on the board will be no problem. His certainty about her pending position is the whole reason she hired Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to manage Society. However, what if Abby’s dream of having a seat on the Chancellor-Winters board isn’t a sure thing?

Melissa Ordway, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The Young and the Restless fans know that anytime a character is overly confident about something happening the way they envisioned, their hopes and desires are usually foiled by an "X" factor they didn’t plan for. This is why we think Victor’s (Eric Braeden) plans for Jordan (Colleen Zenk) will end in catastrophe at some point and why we believe Audra’s (Zuleyka Silver) takeover plans for Tucker (Trevor St. John) will ultimately crash and burn.

But back to Abby. With Amanda back at Chancellor-Winters working for Jill, Abby may find her desired seat on the board will remain in the fantasy realm and never become a reality. For starters, Amanda can’t stand Abby, and that’s completely understandable. Amanda and Chance (Conner Floyd) did walk in on Abby and Devon having an affair while Amanda was still dating the Chancellor-Winters co-CEO.

Mishael Morgan, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Then there’s the fact that there seems to be a need from the Winters clan and the Abbotts to acquire as many allies as possible to their respective sides to tip the balance of power. Amanda could speak to Jill, and the two of them come to an agreement that Abby shouldn’t be given a seat on the board as she’d be unable to be impartial and always side with Devon and the Winters. Yes, Billy is also Abby’s uncle, but she is madly in love with Devon and she knows Billy’s history in business all too well.

If Amanda’s words are responsible for Abby not getting a board seat, we can’t see Abby or Devon taking this lightly. In fact, such a bold decision could push Devon to make a bold move we’ve predicted he’d eventually make and reach out to Tucker for help. The father/son duo may not be on the best of terms these days, but Tucker has always warned that Jill would become a problem for the company. It’s easy to see Devon reluctantly turning to his biological father for advice on how to handle Jill and Billy.

With all of that being said, Abby may not want to bring out the celebratory champagne just yet.