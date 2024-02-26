The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chance quits Chancellor-Winters?

The not-so-unexpected war brewing on The Young and the Restless over at Chancellor-Winters is bound to get worse before it gets better. With both Devon (Bryton James) and Billy (Jason Thompson) staking their claims, and Mamie (Veronica Redd) more determined than ever to get her nemesis Jill (Jess Walton) out of the company for good, we predict some very rough road ahead for the company.

Unfortunately for Chance (Conner Floyd), this type of environment isn't the best to deal with in his first venture into the corporate world. After leaving his dangerous job as the chief of police in Genoa City, going to work for his uncle and grandmother was supposed to be something a little less stressful and dramatic. As he’s starting to see, the situation at Chancellor-Winters may not be a matter of life and death but is still very cutthroat.

Bryton James and Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on February 26, Chance, with Nate (Sean Dominic) in tow, meets with Devon and Billy. The co-CEOs are coming off of another tense discussion, but are eager to hear Chance’s new pitch.

Chance successfully pitches a musical festival idea, and both Nate and Devon love it. Devon is such a fan that he even wants to fast-track the plans. Billy on the other hand wants to do no such thing, but rather discuss the idea some more later and go from there.

The former cop is disappointed by his uncle’s lack of enthusiasm and vents his frustrations to Summer (Allison Lanier) later. Chance believes Billy’s only apprehension about the idea stems from the fact that Devon loves it and Billy is being juvenile and petty. Summer hopes Chance’s suspicions are wrong, but we tend to think he’s right.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Should tensions get much worse at Chancellor-Winters, which we again think they will, could Chance find himself handing in his resignation to escape? If so, would he go back to being a cop or venture to another corporation in Genoa City?

If we had to guess, Chance may not go back to being a cop because the city has likely replaced him as chief of police by now. However, perhaps Chance takes his good intentions and big heart to work for Sharon (Sharon Case).

Sharon seems to have the least amount of drama at her company at the moment, and while she and Chance are exes, they’ve remained friends. Even if Sharon’s company does wind up doing business with Chancellor-Winters, Chance wouldn’t have to report to Billy or the chaos on a daily basis.

Plus, Chance working with Sharon could cause some friction for him and Summer, which could be entertaining to watch. So far the new couple haven’t faced any real problems in their relationship, so perhaps him working with his ex will spark a sense of jealousy in Summer and cause some issues.