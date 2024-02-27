The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley ruins Audra and Tucker’s Paris getaway?

The Young and the Restless mystery surrounding Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her rollercoaster ride of emotions and personality shift continues in the episode airing on February 27. Audra (Zuleyka Silver) decides to confront Ashely at the Abbott Mansion and issues a Tucker-sized warning.

Previously, Ashley broke into Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) suite and claimed to be there to broker peace with her ex. He was naturally skeptical of her sudden shift in perspective, but she claimed the Parisian waitstaff confirmed his account of the infamous argument that ended their marriage, and she wanted to put this whole incident behind them.

She apparently wants the two of them to co-exist in Genoa City without all the animosity. But we also noticed that Ashley said all of this to Tucker with a devious smile and flirtatious tone, which has made us question what she’s up to.

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Back to the conversation between Ashley and Audra on February 27. Audra wastes no time in letting Ashley know that she’s aware of Ashley’s impromptu break-in, saying she and Tucker don’t keep secrets from each other. Audra also shares that she and Tucker are together, happy and planning to make Gliscade a top-tier company.

Now for her part, Ashley doesn’t just sit there and take Audra’s belittling attitude lightly. Ashley counters that Audra is with Tucker because she has daddy issues, and that Audra isn’t as secure in her relationship with Tucker as she pretends or else she wouldn’t be in the Abbott Mansion defending it.

Audra fires back about Ashley and how she never knew the real Tucker, essentially criticizing her for the way Ashley treated him when they were married. Before leaving, Audra also announces that she and Tucker are headed to Paris. Although Ashley laughs at Audra, claiming that’s where she and Tucker spent their honeymoon, Ashley is noticeably rattled by the fact and the overall confrontation after Audra leaves.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Alone with her thoughts, Ashley tries to determine what her next move is. By the end of the episode, she calls Tucker and asks if he wants to get a drink.

With all that being said, it seems as if Ashley is trying to make a play at winning Tucker back, which her family, mainly Jack (Peter Bergman), is going to hate. However, with news Audra and Tucker are headed to Paris, we imagine Ashley will do something to stop that trip from happening in fear that the city of romance will further solidify Tucker and Audra.

So what can Ashley do to stop the getaway from happening? Well, considering Ashley’s current mental state, perhaps this bolder version of Ashley pays off Tucker’s pilot to ground his plane temporarily to buy some more time. Then, when she catches Tucker alone, in a more intimate setting, she makes a play for him and reminds him of his feelings for her. Depending on how far she is willing to take this, perhaps Ashley orchestrates Audra finding her and Tucker in the throws of passion.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Should this happen, we can’t say for certain that Ashley and Tucker will reunite as a couple. We aren’t sure if Ashley genuinely wants Tucker back, or if she just wants to toy with him while proving she can take him away from Audra. Plus, we still believe Ashley is headed toward a mental health crisis, and when that happens, she may not be in a space to reconnect fully with her ex.

Regardless of what happens, we plan to be watching.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.