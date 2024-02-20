The Young and the Restless spoilers: New Ashley attacks Audra?

For weeks now on The Young and the Restless, the Abbott clan and Tucker (Trevor St. John) have noticed that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) has not been behaving like herself.

It all stemmed from the infamous argument she and Tucker shared in Paris that unraveled their entire relationship. After it was finally revealed that Tucker’s account of the events of that day was the factual one, it seemed to send Ashely further into her downward spiral. Then came the car accident.

During the week of February 12, Ashley was riding in the backseat of a car when the driver was involved in a minor fender bender. While she appeared unharmed, during the week of February 19, Ashley started to display a shift in her personality. Instead of the disheveled and frantic woman she had been, she’s now this confident and brazen person. Not only that, but instead of being repulsed by Tucker she seems rather insistent on playing a flirtatious cat-and-mouse game with him.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In the episode airing on February 20, Ashley gets caught by Tucker sneaking around in his suite at the Genoa City Athletic Club. Instead of being remorseful for the intrusion, she claims to be done with all of the animosity with him and wants to move forward with him in peace.

Naturally, Tucker doubts her sincerity and asks what she’s really after. She seductively replies, "I think you know." After she again says she wants peace, she states, "Maybe we can see where things go. Is that so terrible?" Before leaving she tells Tucker to think about it and maybe they can talk soon. It sounds to us that this new Ashley wants to romantically entangle with Tucker again.

The idea of the exes reuniting is not farfetched, but Tucker recently pledged his loyalty and love to Audra (Zuleyka Silver). Given he doesn’t know what’s going on with Ashley and what game she’s playing, he may stay devoted to Audra in the meantime, even if he still loves his ex-wife.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Should this theory prove correct, we have a feeling that this brazen side of Ashley won’t have a problem getting rid of her competition for Tucker’s heart. Ashley even chats with Audra in the same episode from February 20 and warns Audra that the "dynamic" is changing. It’s as if Ashley is warning Audra that the exes aren’t over yet and Audra’s relationship with Tucker is trivial.

With all of that being said, is it possible for Ashley to clear the way for her and Tucker to reunite by somehow getting Audra out of the way? Absolutely.

While attempting to murder Audra is always a possibility, perhaps Ashley just resorts to kidnapping her and stashing her away somewhere. Or maybe Ashley manipulates Tucker into believing that Audra is cheating with Nate (Sean Dominic). That shouldn’t be too hard to do since Nate keeps sniffing around Audra already.

As the Jordan (Colleen Zenk) storyline is bound to wind down soon, it seems the complexity of what’s going on with Ashley is heating up and we will be watching.