The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily fires Daniel and Heather, and faces major consequences?

If you’ve been watching The Young and the Restless lately, then you've probably been wondering what Lily’s (Christel Khalil) next move would be when it came to Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom). It was quite the shock for Lily to come home to the rude awakening that her boyfriend reunited with his ex-wife, especially considering he didn’t break up with her first.

Not only that, but Daniel and Heather still work at Chancellor-Winters, where Lily is co-CEO, and Daniel lives in Lily’s apartment building. Most people would rather not have to deal with an ex in their face so much post-breakup, especially when the relationship ended on bad terms. So how does Lily handle things?

While Lily can’t kick Daniel out of his apartment, she can certainly kick him out of the company she runs, and that’s exactly what she does in The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 27.

Vail Bloom and Michael Graziadei, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In the episode in question, Lily meets with Devon (Bryton James) to weigh her options as it pertains to her ex and his next. As the siblings talk, Lily makes it clear that she wants to fire Daniel and Heather so it’s not awkward for her at work, and timing it a little too perfectly, Billy (Jason Thompson) overhears her declaration and pulls up a chair.

Although we find Billy highly annoying these days, he does raise a few good points. If Lily fires Daniel, what are her plans for OmegaSphere and the gaming division at Chancellor-Winters? Since OmegaSphere is Daniel’s brainchild and he runs the gaming division, there can potentially be fallout from him being let go.

Also, Billy raises the possibility that Daniel and Heather may one day file a wrongful termination lawsuit against Chancellor-Winters since the reason Lily wants to terminate them has nothing to do with their job performance.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now while this executive conversation is going on, Heather and Daniel are back at his place also discussing their tenure at Chancellor-Winters. Both are aware that there’s a strong chance they’ll both be fired. Even though they hope Lily will rise above her broken heart, they’d understand such a decision. In addition, Daniel says he wouldn’t fight a termination, even if it means leaving the gaming business he started.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With all that being said, Lily runs into Daniel and Heather at Crimson Lights. Unable to wait until they all get to the office, she fires Daniel and Heather in the middle of the coffee shop, promising them both great severance packages. Unfortunately, we have a hunch that this power move will have severe consequences for Lily.

Billy raised a number of good points as to why such a move is bad for business, but let’s focus on his notion that Daniel may soon file a wrongful termination lawsuit. Daniel said he wouldn’t fight being fired, but deep down inside, he loves OmegaSphere and likely would hate to part with it. It’s easy to imagine him asking Heather to represent him in court to either retain his position or to untangle his business from Chancellor-Winters. In both scenarios, if he wins in the legal battle, Lily won’t come out looking great.

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

There’s also a possibility that Daniel takes his gaming genius and starts another platform that rivals OmegaSphere and partners with a company like Newman Media. That could again be bad news for Chancellor-Winters.

All in all, it looks like Lily’s decision is going to cause some fallout that Jill (Jess Walton) is not going to be happy about. Billy will probably whisper in his mother’s ear that he warned Lily about terminating Daniel and Heather, and he may even go as far as to suggest this would never had happened if he was made the permanent co-CEO of Chancellor-Winters. We’ve long suspected that Billy would go after Lily’s job, and she may have just given him the biggest weapon against her.