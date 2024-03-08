The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily loses job to Billy and boyfriend to Heather?

Quite a bit has happened while The Young and the Restless’ Lily (Christel Khalil) has been away helping her daughter with a crisis. Not only has Jordan (Colleen Zenk) been running around Genoa City torturing Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and the Newmans, but Ashley (Eileen Davidson) has been freefalling toward a mental health emergency with her obsession over Tucker (Trevor St.John).

Closer to home, Lily has also missed a lot at Chancellor-Winters and updates with Daniel (Michael Graziadei). On the professional side of things, while Billy (Jason Thompson) has been filling in for her as co-CEO, he’s managed to ruffle a few feathers. Between his push to add Abbott to the name of the company and his desire to challenge Devon (Bryton James) at every turn, the battle lines have been drawn in the sand and an all-out war is on the brink of happening at the “family” business.

It’s also not helping matters that Jill (Jess Walton) sent Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to be her eyes and ears at Chancellor-Winters and that Mamie (Veronica Redd) wants the Winters clan to sever ties with the Chancellors brand altogether.

Bryton James and Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Given the "us vs them" mentality that is spreading at the company, and the fact that Jill is becoming increasingly more confident in Billy while fearful of Mamie, we think Billy may pitch to his mom that he should be made the permanent co-CEO of Chancellor-Winters so he can represent the Abbotts' interests. This of course would mean he’d effectively replace Lily and be left to run things with Devon, the other co-CEO.

While Jill has a laundry list of reasons to be loyal to Lily, who at one point even went against her own brother to partner with Mrs. John Abbott, Jill may see Billy’s point and greenlight the change in personnel hoping Lily will understand.

Then there’s Lily’s personal life. Things on that front aren’t fairing any better with Daniel and Heather (Vail Bloom) deciding to get back together, and Daniel being too afraid to be upfront about that with Lily. He claimed he didn’t share the reconciliation news with Lily because he didn't want to add more stress to her plate while she was helping her daughter.

Vail Bloom and Michael Graziadei, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, we think Lily stumbling upon Daniel and Heather together having a lovely family breakfast is a worse way to find out her boyfriend has moved on. This is exactly what happens during the week of March 11. Check out the preview clip below.

#yr Jam Packed Preview 😳 pic.twitter.com/eV3XOQkxiBMarch 7, 2024 See more

Once Daniel eventually explains the developments between him and Heather, including the fact they’ve been intimate lately, Lily is likely to feel blindsided and hurt. Considering he lives in Lily’s building and is her employee, for now, things are about to get very awkward.

All in all, it appears that Lily is about to get one heck of a welcome home celebration.