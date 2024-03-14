The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker and Jack team up to help Ashley?

Every now and then on The Young and the Restless, two enemies will pull together for a common cause or a mission to rescue someone in trouble. Take for example the current partnership between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) in trying to help Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) get sober after the whole ordeal with Jordan (Colleen Zenk). These two men have been enemies for decades, but have managed to put their differences aside to help Victor’s wife and Jack’s good friend.

Speaking of Jack, it looks like he may be on the precipice of teaming up with another rival to help his sister. We of course mean him partnering with Tucker (Trevor St. John) to get to the bottom of what’s going on with Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

For months now after Tucker and Ashley split, the brilliant chemist and businesswoman has been behaving oddly. First, she was dishevelled making up a story in her mind about what happened in Paris during her argument with Tucker. Then once the truth came out about what actually happened, Ashley’s personality seemed to bounce between bold and brash to meek and distressed.

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In recent weeks, viewers have seen the bolder side of Ashley take over, causing her to make some very rash moves. She’s made countless attempts to seduce Tucker, had a couple of heated confrontations with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) over Tucker and has been lying to her family.

Then in The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 14, it becomes clearer than ever that Ashley is suffering from split personalities. While she is having breakfast with Abby (Melissa Ordway) at the Athletic Club, Abby goes on and on about her mom needing to be over Tucker and about the office politics at Chancellor-Winters. That’s when an inner voice speaks to Ashley saying, "Ashley’s daughter is such a pain in the a**."

The inner voice follows that up by stating, "Can’t wait until I’ve cleaned up this mess, and Ashley can come back to deal with her nosy irritating daughter, her nosy irritating family."

It’s also worth pointing out that after Ashley says goodbye to Abby, Ashley’s inner voice returns and mentions, "If you only knew the things I do to protect you Ashley."

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Ashley’s next in-person meeting is with Tucker who she bumps into. Talking, he tells Ashley that something is off about her. He even notes that behind her bolder personality, he sees confusion in her eyes. While he seems to recognize something is different with her and even tries to coax her into telling him if she needs help, she just deflects and declares her desire to be with him. She even plants a kiss on him by the end of the episode.

With all of that being said, it’s only a matter of time before Tucker continues seeing more signs that Ashley isn’t well. While he may try to get Ashley to open up or even try to get her to a therapist, it’s likely Ashley rebuffs the notion that something is wrong. That’s when we think Tucker may actually decide to reach out to Jack.

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now Jack has also had his concerns about Ashley lately, but she’s done a better job at convincing her brother that she’s just fine. But if Tucker approaches him and tells Jack that his sister is adamant about reconnecting with her ex and is even claiming to want to "abandon" her family to be with Tucker, Jack may realize things are worse than he thought. Could Jack and Tucker eventually join forces to stage an intervention for Ashley, or even worse, try to have her mentally evaluated against her will? It's possible.

Should Jack and Tucker join forces, we aren’t sure that Ashley will be that receptive to their ideas. However, we’re almost confident that a temporary truce between these two men won’t last because let’s face it, they can’t stand each other.