The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor and Nikki's big event ends with a kidnapping and murder mystery?

If you've been following The Young and the Restless closely over the past few months, then you know Jordan (Colleen Zenk) is a complete menace.

Not only did she kidnap Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole's (J. Eddie Peck) baby decades ago and raise the child as Claire Grace (Hayley Erin), but Jordan also has tried to kill several members of the Newman clan and continues to torment Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Despite all of Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki's attempts to get Jordan thrown in prison for the rest of her life, she keeps escaping. At this point, her nickname should be Houdini.

Even now, Jordan is evading police custody and plotting her next move in her quest for vengeance. It unfortunately looks like she is again resorting to kidnapping a child. This time she's going after Harrison Abbott (Redding Munsell).

When Claire and Harrison first met at Crimson Lights, they instantly bonded. Kyle (Michael Mealor) was happy to see that considering Harrison had been in a foul mood since the nanny he loves suddenly left town. While Kyle and Summer (Allison Lanier) entertained the idea of making Claire their son's nanny, the idea was quickly shut down by Summer once she discovered the truth behind her cousin's past.

Redding Munsell and Hayley Erin in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Yet despite Summer's protest that Claire not be Harrison's nanny or even allowed around him, it appears Claire will wind up with Harrison in his bedroom at some point while Nikki and Victor are celebrating the anniversary of their first marriage with their decked-out gala.

Taking a guess, we'd say while Kyle and Claire are interacting at the party, he gets a call from Harrison at home. Wanting to make sure his son goes to sleep, he ducks out of the party and takes Claire with him in an effort to ensure Harrison happily nods off.

Then, while Kyle, Claire and Harrison are upstairs in Harrison's room, they hear the doorbell ring or a noise, and Kyle goes to check it out. We can picture Jordan being the culprit behind the noise and getting the jump on Kyle, drugging him or knocking him unconscious. As Jordan works her way upstairs and spots Claire and Harrison, that's when we suspect she will make her move to kidnap either just Harrison, or both Harrison and Claire.

Melody Thomas Scott in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

This all spells trouble for both the Newmans and the Abbotts, as both families are likely to panic. The Newmans especially are likely to be fed up with Jordan and draw the conclusion that prison is no longer good enough for this soap villain. With that being said, we think Jordan's time on the show is coming to an end with a rescue attempt of Harrison ending in her demise. But just who will murder her?

We tend to think one of three people could wind up killing Jordan. Nikki is a likely candidate because out of all the Newmans, she's been tormented the most by Jordan. Plus, Nikki regrets calling 911 to save Jordan's life during their last encounter because it led to Jordan escaping again, so Nikki more than anyone may see a necessity in stopping Jordan for good.

J. Eddie Peck and Amelia Heinle in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Another suspect in this potential murder mystery is Victoria. Out of all the first and second-generation Newmans, she and Abby (Melissa Ordway) are the only ones who haven't killed to protect the family. Not to sound dark, but with the Newmans, it almost seems like a rite of passage for them to eliminate a crazed threat when loved ones are in danger. So is it Victoria's time to protect her mother and daughter? Additionally, Victoria probably has lots of rage built up for Jordan, who let her think Claire died decades ago and burned down Victoria's house.

Our final guess to the culprit in this possible whodunit storyline is Cole. We've been suspecting before this Jordan arc is put to bed she would wind up murdering her nephew. Is it possible in an attempt to rescue Harrison and/or Claire, Cole and Jordan tussle over a weapon and they manage to fatally wound each other? While we like the prospect of a romantic future between Cole and Victoria, we've always doubted if writers would let that future truly bloom.

The only way to know for sure what happens next in the Jordan saga is to keep watching the soap. We have to say, we feel a little bad that Nikki and Victor can't celebrate their love in peace.