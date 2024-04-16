The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Nikki murder Jordan or another Newman?

Considering The Young and the Restless fans have watched Jordan (Colleen Zenk) torture the Newmans for months and her escape police custody a few times now, it seems like her fate is practically sealed on the show. Especially when you consider she just kidnapped Harrison (Redding Munsell) and is holding him for "ransom."

While Jordan also has Claire (Hayley Erin) held captive, it just seems like J ordan bringing the full force of both the Abbotts and Newmans on her head is a huge mistake on her part, one that may end in her death. (History shows, you don’t get this many times to attack the Newmans on such a villainous scale and live to tell the story.)

With us firmly believing Jordan’s time in Genoa City is coming to an end, the question immediately becomes, who will get blood on their hands to do the deadly deed?

Now we know that later during the week of April 15, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor (Eric Braeden) team up to go after Jordan and find Harrison. Although we can’t imagine Jack taking a life, The Mustache can be rather cutthroat. It was only a few weeks ago when he seemingly was ready to let Jordan rot in a seedy room for the rest of her life.

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless

And yet, while Victor is a good guess for Jordan’s murderer, we think Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is the more likely to be the suspect. Also during the week of April 15, Nikki is expected to go rogue with some plans, and we think that could mean she is going to defy Victor’s wishes that she leave Jordan to him and go after Jordan herself.

Nikki absolutely has more motivation than anyone to see Jordan meet her maker. It was Nikki who was forced to break her sobriety after Jordan instructed she be pumped full of vodka. It was Nikki who had been the target of all the harassing phone calls from Jordan. As the matriarch of the Newman clan, it’s been Nikki who has had to watch the torture and anguish of Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Claire. Plus, now Jordan has kidnapped her step-grandchild. Oh yes, Nikki may be primed and ready to be the mother bear that ends this chaotic chapter once and for all.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless

However, if not Nikki, we are starting to see the poetic justice in Claire being the one to kill her great-aunt. Claire has been the pawn of Jordan’s sick plan of revenge from the moment she was born as Eve all those years ago. Stolen from her parents, raised to believe that no one loves her and then forced to do unspeakable things to a family that presumed she was dead, Claire has plenty of reasons to be upset with Jordan.

Additionally, it has been repeatedly stated that Claire loves kids and she’s developed quite the bond with Harrison. She may have protective instincts that kick in and drive her to do everything thing she can to get the boy away from her lunatic of an aunt. If push comes to shove, we don’t doubt that Claire would even kill to rescue the boy from her clutches.

Now it bears repeating that at the moment, Jordan’s presumed death is just theory. However, we feel pretty strong in our hunch. Too bad Chance (Conner Floyd) is no longer Genoa City’s top cop to work a potential homicide case.