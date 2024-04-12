The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria and Nick clash over daughters?

Over the years on The Young and the Restless, Summer (Allison Lanier) may have created a laundry list of people she does not like, and lately, the person who sits right on top of that list is her new cousin Claire (Hayley Erin).

Summer simply despises Claire for being involved in a plot that almost killed Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). While her grandparents and aunt may have forgiven Claire, Summer isn’t there yet, and she may never be.

In their few encounters since their initial meeting, Summer has ironically given Claire the iciest of shoulders. Even as Summer’s stepson Harrison (Redding Munsell) and ex-husband Kyle (Michael Mealor) have come to adore Claire, Summer just doesn’t trust her, and again, this was all heading into Victor and Nikki’s wedding anniversary party.

Hayley Erin and Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

As the big event kicks off in The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 12, and continues in the week of April 15, Jordan (Colleen Zenk) strikes again. It looks like Claire will leave the party briefly at some point and wind up at the Abbott Mansion with Kyle as he puts Harrison to bed. Then, if the image directly above is any indication, Jordan will work her way into the home and use chloroform to drug Claire and possibly Harrison, and the deranged woman will kidnap them both.

This latest bold move of Jordan is likely going to lead to her final demise on the soap, but before we get to that murderous sendoff, the Genoa City residents will be set into a grave panic. Many of them will suspect that Claire actually kidnapped Harrison willingly, including Kyle and of course, Summer.

As seen in the following preview clip, Summer will take her suspicions to Victoria, who is likely not going to believe that her newly found daughter could kidnap a child. Victoria has bonded with Claire and trusts that she wouldn’t stoop so low.

#yr Preview pic.twitter.com/T41Rze30oCApril 11, 2024 See more

Summer may love her aunt, but she probably will retort that Claire isn’t as sweet and innocent as she pretends to be. In fact, Summer may take things further and accuse her aunt of being incredibly naive. While Victoria may empathize with Summer in her desperation to find Harrison, she probably won’t stand for the disrespectful accusations and give Summer a piece of her mind. Enter Nick.

We suspect Nick will talk to Summer and be made aware of her suspicions. It’s not hard to imagine him buying into the notion that Claire did kidnap Harrison considering he doesn’t fully trust Claire either. He may wind up paying his sister a visit in effort to "make her see the light" about Claire, but Victoria tends to be stubborn when someone tries to convince her that her convictions are wrong. She’s been known to be downright resentful of such a person.

Joshua Morrow and Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Victoria and Nick may be siblings and besties, but they have been known to lock horns before. Now that we’re talking about locking horns over their respective children, this may send their relationship in an entirely different direction. Will they say things to one another that they can’t take back? We certainly hope not, because it looks like Claire will be innocent and once again a victim of Jordan, and both he and Summer will owe her the biggest apology.