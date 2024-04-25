The Young and the Restless spoilers: A race to find Claire, but who plays her hero?

If you thought The Young and the Restless’ Jordan (Colleen Zenk) nightmare was over, think again. Yes, in the episode that aired on April 24, Kyle (Michael Mealor) found Harrison (Redding Munsell) and Victor (Eric Braeden) managed to capture Jordan. However, while Harrison was being rescued and the soap villain was being dealt with, Claire (Hayley Erin) was never found.

That becomes a cause for concern in the episode airing on April 25, as Genoa City residents start to ask questions. Over at the Abbott Mansion, after Summer (Allison Lanier) manages to tuck Harrison into bed, she goes on a rant about Claire needing to be found to face justice. In Summer’s mind, she still views her cousin as a deranged accomplice of Claire, despite there being more evidence pointing to the contrary.

Allison Lanier, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Before Summer can spend the entire episode trashing her cousin, there’s a moment when a terrified Harrison gets out of bed and goes downstairs, where in addition to Summer and Kyle, Jack (Peter Bergman), Diane (Susan Waters), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are gathered. In an effort to reassure Harrison that he’s safe, Summer says that Jordan and Claire can no longer hurt him. That’s when Harrison reveals that Claire never hurt him, but is actually in trouble. He then pleads for his parents to help her.

Then there’s Victor. Despite telling people that Jordan is dead, having plunged to her death in an effort to escape his security team, viewers see in the same episode that she is very much alive. He’s holding her prisoner in a soundproof room and keeping her there at least until he gets the answers about where Claire is. Knowing that this information may be what keeps her alive, Jordan may not be so willing to share it with The Mustache.

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now we can’t forget Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck). As Claire’s parents wait for updates at the Newman Tack House on April 25, they are visited by Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). After the Newman matriarch hears from her husband that Jordan has been captured and Harrison rescued, she relays the information to her daughter. Immediately, Victoria asks about Claire and is gutted when Nikki states they don’t know where she is.

But then Victoria gets a suspicious phone call from a blocked phone number. Answering it, the caller sounds muffled and barely audible. However, by the end of the call, it sounds as if the person cries, "Mom." So could the anonymous caller be Claire?

With all that being said, it looks like there is about to be a frantic search to locate where the new Newman is. So naturally we have to ponder who will get to her first. Will it be Kyle, who has a witness in Harrison who apparently saw some of what happened to Claire? Could it be Victor, who has Jordan in custody and is likely ready and willing to do what’s necessary to get her to talk? Or will Victoria and Cole join forces to save their daughter after receiving the mysterious phone call?

Michael Mealor and Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If we had to guess, we think Kyle will be the Superman to Claire's Lois Lane. He appears to feel bad for doubting Claire’s innocence when Harrison first went missing, and he’s become increasingly concerned that she’s been a victim of her great-aunt… again.

With Harrison using his puppy dog eyes to make his impassioned plea that his parents help Claire, we think that’s enough to see Kyle leap into action. Plus, Kyle clearly has been developing feelings for Claire, so it would make for quite the soapy moment if he plays her hero.

Should our theory prove correct, we have to then start asking what happens to Jordan. If Claire is found without her help (or even if Claire is found with her help), will Victor wind up killing Jordan? Or could someone else investigate Victor’s lie about Jordan, find out where he’s hiding her and then murder her themselves?