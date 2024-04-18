The Young and the Restless spoilers: Danny and Phyllis' romance revived?

Just when The Young and the Restless fans thought the sordid love triangle between Christine (Lauralee Bell), Danny (Michael Damian) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) was finally settled when Danny made it clear he chose Christine, we think the triangle was given new life in light of Christine's big decision.

In The Young and the Restless episode from April 15, Christine shocked Danny with her sudden hesitation to follow through with their plans of her joining him on the road as he ventures back on tour. She claimed that while she wanted to spend time with him, a colleague presented her with an interesting new legal case and asked if Christine wouldn’t mind taking it on.

Unfortunately for Danny, if Christine decided to step back into the legal ring, she’d be unable to dedicate as much time to the road as she originally thought. Although Christine claimed not to have made up her mind at that moment, the writing was pretty much on the wall.

Michael Damian, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Michael Damian as Danny smiling in The Young and the Restless)

By the episode airing on April 18, Christine officially makes a decision and shares it with Danny, but not before he speaks with Phyllis. Ms. Summers stumbles across Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Danny grabbing a bite to eat, and she takes it upon herself to sit down.

She wastes no time needling Danny about Christine. Learning that Christine was presented with the new job opportunity, Phyllis scoffs and laughs that Christine is going to take the case because Christine will never choose Danny over her career. Danny tries to save face and exit, but Phyllis’ grin of satisfaction speaks volumes of "I told you so."

When Danny does meet with Christine, again in the episode airing on April 18, he tries his best to make another pitch to her about going on tour with him. Sadly for him, his words don’t do much as she admits she’s going to take on the client and the case. Although she attempts to soften the blow by promising to visit him on weekends and assuring him this isn’t the end for them as a couple, he looks gutted. Enter Phyllis.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Despite professing to be over Danny, viewers know she certainly is not. Even with all this business involving Summer (Allison Lanier), Harrison (Redding Munsell) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk), we think Phyllis will find the time to rub Danny’s face in the fact that once again, he chose wrong in deciding to be with Christine. Phyllis may even claim Christine is incapable of putting romance first every now and then. Additionally, it wouldn’t be totally surprising if Phyllis reminded Danny what life could be like with her, sealing her sentiments with a kiss.

Now do we think Phyllis will head with Danny on tour, replacing Christine? No. However, it’s possible she sways Danny into a date, possibly more, and it makes him realize that as much as he’s loved Christine over the decades, Phyllis is just more attentive to his needs. Plus, she’s the mother of his only child and grandchild, so she could rally behind the notion that them together also makes sense for the sake of their family.

At this rate, we can’t say we care who Danny winds up with between the two ladies. But we can say how much we love seeing Phyllis with a smug look of satisfaction knowing her hunches about Christine aren’t necessarily wrong.