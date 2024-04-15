The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis sabotages Chancellor-Winters?

It’s been almost a year since The Young and the Restless’ Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) put her better judgment to the side and initiated a plan of chaotic revenge.

Back in 2023, she conspired with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to fake her death and set up her longtime nemesis Diane (Susan Walters) for murder. Unfortunately for Ms. Summers, the plan backfired in a major way that saw her lose nearly everything and everyone in her life, and just narrowly escape a lengthy prison sentence. Although to be clear, she’s still on probation to this day.

So far in her probationary period, she’s managed to stay on her version of her best behavior. Yes, she did frame Billy (Jason Thompson) for embezzlement and recently illegally pulled a fire alarm to ruin Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine’s (Lauralee Bell) night of romance, but considering we’re talking about Phyllis here. We say she’s been relatively mild.

Well, this "angelic" phase of Phyllis’ life may soon come to an end in the wake of Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom) being fired from Chancellor-Winters. In The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 15, Phyllis and Daniel have dinner to catch up about all that’s been happening with him lately.

Michael Graziadei and Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Naturally, that leads to a conversation about him being fired and a discussion he had with Lily (Christel Khalil) in an attempt to regain control of his Princess Louisa game and a few other games he used to start Omegasphere. The Young and the Restless viewers will recall that Lily wasn't willing to give Daniel anything and was rather firm in her position that Chancellor-Winters legally owned the games, free and clear.

When Phyllis hears Lily’s response to Daniel’s plea, the mama bear isn’t surprised at all. Instead, she simply supports her son and says she plans to quit the company and try to sway the other Omegasphere employees to do the same. But then Phyllis says something that should sound the alarm bells in Genoa City. When Daniel asks his mother what she would do if she were to quit Chancellor-Winters in solidarity with him, she says, "I’m not someone who just waits for something to fall their lap. I go and get my opportunities."

For someone else in town, those words may not mean much. But for Phyllis, who is still the town pariah and wasn’t exactly fielding that many job offers before Daniel hired her, those words sound like she’s up to something. Even Daniel raises his eyebrows in concern.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Joshua Morrow and Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Then in a later scene with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Summer (Allison Lanier), yes Phyllis crashes the Newman anniversary party, Phyllis shares with the duo, "You both should know that things are about to bust wide open for me at Chancellor-Winters."

With all of that being said, if we had to guess what Phyllis is planning, we think she’s plotting some good old-fashioned corporate sabotage. We can imagine a situation in which Phyllis purposefully works to derail Omegasphere in Daniel’s absence.

She may plant some complex viruses or glitches in the software that no one at the company can trace or fix without her or Daniel (please recall, Phyllis is a bit of a tech genius). Then as Lily and Devon (Bryton James) panic, Phyllis may hope the brother/sister duo go crawling back to Daniel to ask for help and hire him back.

Pushing it even further, Phyllis may hope a corrupted Omegasphere becomes such a liability for Chancellor-Winters that Devon and Lily sell some of its games back to Daniel to get rid of the headache. Then Daniel may be free to connect with another conglomerate in town like Newman and Newman Media.

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, we can’t forget Phyllis’ words, "Things are about to bust wide open for me at Chancellor-Winters." The statement hints at her staying at the company.

So perhaps she plans to help Daniel regain control of just the Princess Louisa game, and a few others, but is aiming to run the Omegasphere division at Chancellor-Winters in Daniel’s absence. While she said she would quit the company if Daniel is no longer working there, him getting a few of his games back while she jockeys for power, could be right up her alley.

It looks like we’ll have to wait and see what Phyllis is up to, as she is certainly plotting something.