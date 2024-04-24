The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle rescues Harrison, but there’s a catch

Loyal watchers of The Young and the Restless know this rollercoaster ride with Jordan (Colleen Zenk) has been one for the books. She’s tortured Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) into giving up her sobriety, she’s burned down Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) home, she’s escaped police custody more times than we care to count and in what may be her final villainous act, she’s kidnapped Harrison (Redding Munsell) and Claire (Hayley Erin).

Her desperate kidnapping has completely sent the Abbotts and the Newmans into a state of panic and rage. Summer (Allison Lanier) has become completely unhinged lashing out at nearly everyone, and Victoria has shed more than a few tears knowing her daughter was kidnapped by Jordan twice and finds herself defending Claire as an innocent victim. Then there’s Nikki, who has been completely wracked with guilt, thinking Jordan wouldn’t have kidnapped her grandchildren if she had just watched Jordan die weeks ago instead of calling 911.

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Speaking of Nikki, in The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of April 22, she takes matters into her own hands and baits Jordan to meet her one-on-one in an alley. Nikki showed up at the location alone in the episode that aired on April 23, and knowing Victor (Eric Braeden) wouldn’t approve of her plans, she decided not to tell her husband.

However, by the end of the episode airing on April 24, when Jordan arrives to the alley to meet the Newman matriarch, she doesn’t find her but miraculously Victor. He sneaks up behind Jordan and uses chloroform to seemingly knock her out.

As far as Jordan’s victims, also in the episode airing on April 24, Kyle (Michael Mealor) manages to track down a lead on the car Jordan has been using. Following the lead, he uses his amateur detective skills to find the room where Harrison is being held captive. When Kyle hears Harrison’s voice from the outside of the door, the father tells his son to get back, then kicks down the door to a happy Harrison.

The capture of Jordan and the rescue of Harrison should be a completely joyous occasion, but it won’t be. As many fans continue to ask, us included, "Where is Claire?"

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Since Claire was knocked out at the Abbott Mansion, viewers haven’t seen her. She wasn’t being held hostage in the same room with Harrison, and Jordan barely mentioned Claire in the hostage negotiations with Kyle. Unfortunately, even with Jordan captured and Harrison found, Claire’s whereabouts will still be unknown, which is not good news for Victoria, Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and the rest of the Newmans.

We imagine Kyle will also be very upset that Claire is still missing. Harrison will probably tell his father that Claire had nothing to do with the kidnapping and may even stress Claire tried to protect him through this whole ordeal. Considering the bond Kyle was building with Claire and the likely guilt he’s sure to feel from questioning whether Claire was complicit in taking his son, Kyle may be just as invested in trying to find Claire as her parents.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

What all this means is Jordan still has leverage to save her life. Although we’ve imagined Jordan’s fate on the show was pretty much doomed, the Newmans are not likely to take such drastic measures as Jordan may be the only person who knows where Claire is. However, we can picture a drunken Nikki acting out of frustration and killing Jordan before the family gets the answers they’re looking for. That of course would set off a whole other firestorm.

You’ll want to stay tuned as the Jordan saga continues.