The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley has deadly plans for Tucker?

These days on The Young and the Restless, there seems to be danger all around. Not only is Jordan (Colleen Zenk) again on the loose biding her time to attack Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and the rest of the Newmans, but Genoa City residents may soon find another reason to be terrified as Ashley's (Eileen Davidson) mental health crisis is quickly worsening.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 8, Ashley enters the Athletic Club as her younger persona Ash. The juvenile personality walks up to the bar and orders a ginger ale before ultimately ordering a martini, which she barely stomachs. As she is finishing it up, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) strolls in, but she isn't in the mood to spar with her new rival. Surprisingly, Ash doesn't want to argue with Audra but rather issue a dire warning.

Ash tells Audra she needs to find Tucker (Trevor St. John) so she can warn him. Audra assumes Ashley is taking a dig and replies that Ashley is the only threat. However, things take an even more interesting turn when Ash says:

"Listen to me please. It's not me it's her. She's pretending that she loves him, but she doesn't. She wants to hurt him. I mean, like she wants to hurt him really, really bad. She thinks it's the only way to protect Ashley, but she's wrong."

Zuleyka Silver in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Audra is left utterly confused and a bit concerned for Ashley. Ash doesn't get the chance to explain much more as Ashley's more assertive personality, Ms. Abbott, takes over Ashley's mind and reverts back to being nasty to Audra.

With all that being said, Ash's warning has us quite nervous for Tucker. Her words seemed to be a bit more ominous as she was visibly upset and fearful for what Ms. Abbott may do. That kind of emotion seems to be a bit much for a warning about heartbreak, especially considering Tucker has already moved on with Audra. What if Ms. Abbott is planning to kill Tucker in an effort to protect Ashley?

We've long predicted that Ashley’s crisis was going to get worse before it got better, and something big was going to happen to make her loved ones realize how much help she truly needs. Additionally, we've been saying Tucker's character is in need of a bit of a reset. He's been a pariah for a long time; even Devon (Bryton James) wants nothing to do with his biological father. Tucker facing a life-or-death situation could be what softens Devon toward him and leads to a reconciliation.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trevor St. John in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As far as Audra goes, if Tucker survives an attack from Ashley, it could be the push that makes her realize she wants to marry Tucker right away. Or, if Tucker proves to have a lot of compassion for Ashley rather than being on a quest to get justice, Audra could find that's all the proof she needs that Tucker still loves his ex-wife.

So far, our hunch about Ashley is just a theory. However, it's not hard to imagine a situation in which Ashley lures Tucker to the Abbott Cabin and attempts to murder him there. In this scenario, the next question becomes, "who saves Tucker?"