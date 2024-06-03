The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker saves Ashley from Alan’s brother, but does Tucker need saving too?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless and Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) dissociative identity disorder, the storyline has more twists and turns than a roller coaster at Disney Land, and the ride may soon be coming to an end. Now that she, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Alan (Christopher Cousins) are in Paris, ready to get to the bottom of the trauma that sparked Ashley’s mental health woes, it appears that all roads could lead to Alan’s evil twin brother.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 30, viewers first get a glimpse of Alan’s brother when he bumps into Tucker (Trevor St. John) while walking the Parisian streets and behaves as if he doesn’t recognize Tucker. Then, in the same episode, Ashley explains that she recalls meeting with Alan after her marriage-ending argument with Tucker in Paris, and Alan notes it’s not possible as he wasn't in the city.

These eerie and suspicious clues lead us to conclude that Alan has a twin who attacked Ashley, and to deal with the trauma, she blacked out the event in her mind and created her Ms. Abbott, Belle and Ash personas. Furthermore, Ashley has managed to reassign her pain from that night to Tucker. If it sounds complex, that’s because it is.

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Well, in the episode airing on June 3, Ashley is adamant that she met with Alan on the night in question, and she even hauls Alan and Traci with her as she revisits the bar where she claims to have shared a drink with him. For his part, Alan continues to deny even being in town during that timeframe, but his facial expressions paint the story that he knows more than he's sharing. As if he knows there’s a possibility his twin attacked Ashley. So far she and Traci are unaware that Alan has a brother, so will he soon make the reveal?

Also in the June 3 episode, Tucker decides to make a call to Ashley and explain his awkward run-in with Alan. The Glissade owner is only able to leave a voicemail.

With all that being said, we have a feeling that this situation is about to take a volatile turn. As Ashley starts to remember what exactly happened between her and Alan’s brother and Alan realizes his brother's guilt, we can imagine Alan’s twin becoming desperate to keep his attack on Ashley a secret and avoid prison. It’s possible the new show villain tries to find Ashley and attempts to wipe her out to keep quiet.

Christopher Cousins, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, with Tucker still loving Ashley and wanting to protect her, it’s possible that he keeps tabs on Ashley and learns she’s in danger. Then in the perfect soapy moment, right before Ashley can be attacked, we can picture Tucker showing up to battle Alan’s brother, ultimately becoming victorious.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But what if Tucker’s rescue doesn’t end with a happily ever after? We doubt we’ve seen the last of Ashley’s persona Ms. Abbott. If Ashley finds her life is threatened in a moment with Alan’s twin, she may allow Ms. Abbott to take over. Considering Ms. Abbott has wanted to kill Tucker, will she attempt to do so after Tucker rescues Ashley from Alan’s brother, thinking Tucker also poses a physical threat?

Now these are just our running theories here, but they are certainly plausible. If our hunches prove true, this summer on The Young and the Restless could kick off in a murderous fashion.