The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer frames Claire?

We won’t pretend to support The Young and the Restless’ Summer (Allison Lanier) in her obvious quest to break up Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire (Hayley Erin), just so she can reunite with her ex. Not only do we happen to be fans of #Kylaire, but when Summer becomes determined to destroy one of Kyle’s relationships with another woman, she tends to resort to some low and manipulative tactics to make that happen. She becomes a mini Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Genoa City has all it can handle with the real one.

So far, Summer has already resorted to using Harrison (Redding Munsell) to try and ruin things for Kyle and Claire. During the week of March 10, Summer derailed Claire and Kyle’s date by insisting that Kyle go with her to explain to their son why Phyllis was out of town. Summer claimed the conversation couldn’t wait and it was of the utmost importance for the mental health of their child. It was low for her to use Harrison as a wrecking ball in this way, but we already suspected she would use Harrison when she could to come between Kyle and Claire.

Coincidentally, after Summer and Kyle took care of co-parenting duties, they spotted Claire chatting it up with Holden (Nathan Owens). Kyle appeared to be jealous and Summer was happy to insinuate Claire made a new friend, wanting to fan Kyle’s discontentment. Her reaction is what leads us to suspect she could attempt to play matchmaker for Holden and Claire, in order to get Kyle for herself. But let’s table that for a moment and offer up another theory. Might Summer frame her cousin to win Kyle back?

Given how many references Summer has made recently about Claire’s past villainous actions, it’s not hard to imagine the Marchetti CEO working to paint the picture that Claire has slipped back to her old ways. Summer may resort to actually sabotaging herself to make it appear Claire is coming after.

If Summer plants enough "irrefutable evidence," it’s possible that not only Kyle, but members of the Newman family as well start to believe Claire is behaving like the woman Jordan (Colleen Zenk) groomed her to be. If that occurs, Kyle would likely end things for sure and some Newmans may again start seeing Claire as a threat.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t also bring up the possibility that Summer doesn’t frame Claire for anything dubious, but frames her to make it look like she’s cheating on Kyle with Holden. Summer has already witnessed the friendly interaction between Claire and Holden, so it wouldn’t be difficult to ensure Kyle catches more occasions where Claire and Holden are spending one-on-one time together, especially if she works with Holden to make that happen.

If Kyle sees his girlfriend with the charming new Genoa City player on enough occasions, with Summer fueling his suspicion, Kyle may start to really think his relationship is in danger. Summer could then push Kyle over the edge in one final act, by staging an intimate scene between Claire and Holden, one that Kyle simply can’t ignore.

While at the moment we can’t be certain Summer is going to launch a framing attack on her cousin, we are positive she wants her ex-husband back for the umpteenth time. However, Summer better be careful because Claire is a bit more clever than Lola (Sasha Calle), the last real obstacle in Summer’s reunion efforts with Kyle.