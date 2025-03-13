Beyond the Gates spoilers: Ted goes to Bill for help?

We admittedly don’t think that highly of Beyond the Gates’ resident jerk, Bill Hamiton (Timon Kyle Durrett). The way he cheated on Dani (Karla Mosley) for years before hooking up with Hayley (Marquita Goings) and throwing his mistress-turned-wife in Dani’s face is downright reprehensible.

However, regardless of what we think of Bill’s behavior with Dani, we have to give him props. It’s becoming clear that he’s a bone collector and fixer, willing to hide secrets and make problematic situations disappear. He used his talents to help Anita (Tamara Tunie) and Vernon (Clifton Davis) hide a deep dark secret about Martin (Brandon Claybon), which we think is a murder, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Bill has a long extensive resume of cover-ups.

Which brings us to Ted (Maurice Johnson). He may soon be in the market for Bill’s skillsets thanks to Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant). The woman Ted had an affair with years ago is in Fairmont Crest, and she’s not only out for revenge, but she’s wildly dangerous and unpredictable. She’s ready to expose Ted and wreak havoc in his marriage with Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix). To top it all off, Leslie is insistent that Eva (Ambyr Michelle) is Ted’s daughter (although we aren’t entirely sure Leslie isn’t lying). So as you can see, Ted is on the brink of having his life blown up and he needs help.

Timon Durrett, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

We can imagine a scenario in which Ted goes to his ex-brother-in-law and asks for his help in handling Leslie. Now we don’t think Ted will ask Bill to commit murder, but we suspect everything else is on the table. If we’re right, and Ted does go to Bill for help, then we believe Bill is going to want something big in return, and we don’t mean money.

It’s possible that Bill would ask Ted to get him something juicy on Dani he could use. Currently, Bill and Dani appear to have this toxic/love dynamic between them, despite him being married to someone else. She can’t seem to let him go no matter how poorly he treats her, and he appears to get a kick out of tormenting her. (Again we say, their dynamic is more toxic than Empire’s Cookie and Lucious Lyon.) Ted may not feel comfortable doing Bill’s bidding, but if he’s desperate to save his family, he may throw Bill a Dani-sized bone.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.