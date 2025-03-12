Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie has a shocker for Eva about her family tree?

Eva thinks she can trust Leslile, but can she?

Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas and Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas having a disagreement in Beyond the Gates
Ambyr Michelle and Trisha Mann-Grant, Beyond the Grant (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

There are quite a few dangers that lurk around Beyond the Gates’ Fairmont Crest. For starters, you have Dani Dupree (Karla Mosley). As much as we love her, she has an affinity for the dramatics, and we can’t ignore she was just waving around a gun at her ex’s wedding. Speaking of Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett), Dani's overall delusional obsession with him is a bit concerning as well.

Martin Richardson (Brandon Claybon) is also setting off some alarm bells. It’s becoming increasingly evident that he was involved in the death of someone, suggested by his series of nightmares, Bill’s innuendos and Vernon (Clifton Davis) and Anita’s (Tamara Tunie) insistence that they must protect Martin’s secret at all costs. We’re just waiting for his bombshell to drop.

And of course, we can’t forget Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant). Out of the names we mentioned, she’s the only one we’ve seen nearly kill someone when she ran Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) assistant off the road. Leslie took such action in the name of her overall revenge plot for Ted (Maurice Johnson), who allegedly cast her aside after an affair and left her to raise their child all alone. There’s no telling how far Leslie is willing to go to carry out her scheme, but we think she’s pretty dangerous. We also suspect that Leslie has a horrible relationship with the truth.

Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas smiling in Beyond the Gates

Trisha Mann-Grant, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

With that being said, we’re wondering if Leslie is taking a page out of The Young and the Restless’ Jordan (Colleen Zenk) book. On the long-running soap, Jordan was a criminally insane woman who loathed the Newman family and kidnapped the patriarch’s granddaughter, Claire (Hayley Erin), allowing Claire’s parents to believe their child died. Jordan wound up raising Claire and claimed the Newmans abandoned her, leaving Claire susceptible to being groomed into helping Jordan with a revenge plot against the Newmans.

Bringing this back to Leslie, we wouldn’t be shocked if the story she told Eva (Ambyr Michelle) about Ted abandoning them wasn’t completely accurate. In fact, we suspect that Ted didn’t know Leslie was pregnant when he paid her to go away, but Leslie told Eva that Ted did actually know. Leslie then groomed Eva from childhood to hate the Richardson family and to help Leslie exact revenge as a scorned lover.

Taking this a step further, we wouldn’t be surprised if Eva wasn’t even Ted’s daughter. Who’s to say Eva’s paternity was wishful thinking on Leslie’s part, who was so obsessed with Ted that she neglected the possibility that Eva could be the daughter of someone else? It would be rather soapy should this prove to be the case, and it would elicit more questions about Leslie’s past.

All in all, we believe Eva should buckle up as she's likely to be on quite a bumpy ride in the near future.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities.  When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The CrownWandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of HarlemAnd a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe. 

