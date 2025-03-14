Beyond the Gates spoilers: Nicole’s secret treatment of Martin unethical?

The mystery surrounding Beyond the Gates’ Martin Richardson (Brandon Claybon) continues to build, and we as viewers continue to develop theories as to what skeletons lie in his closet.

Based on the show clues, we think that he played a part in the death of someone, but we just aren’t sure who. There is speculation on social media that he had a hand in the death of Andre’s (Sean Freeman) parents, but we aren’t sure about that. If that proves to be true, then we suspect Andre’s mother and father didn’t exactly die in the plane crash like he’s been told, and Ted (Maurice Johnson) and Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) have been lying for years. If we had to guess, Martin may have killed someone unrelated by mistake when he was a child or teenager.

Regardless of who may not be alive anymore and what happened, we believe Martin had his fair share of people helping to cover up his wrongdoing. Clearly, Vernon (Clifton Davis) and Anita (Tamara Tunie) know of Martin’s misdeeds and helped to protect him from the consequences of his actions, hence them forcing Dani (Karla Mosley) and the Duprees to attend Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and Hayley’s (Marquita Goings) wedding.

Brandon Claybon and Mike Manning, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Speaking of Bill, he also clearly knows what Martin did. He’s been dropping not-so-subtle hints about his part in covering up Martin’s misdeeds. Bill looks primed and ready to continue holding this information over Martin’s head.

With all this being said, it seems like one person who doesn’t know, or doesn’t remember, what happened is Martin. He’s been having nightmares, which appear to be more like repressed memories, of a tragedy. You’d think if something truly horrific occurred, Martin would have remembered. However, I’m starting to think his mom, the psychiatrist, may have used her years of experience and techniques to help Martin forget. Which might not be the most ethical.

Since the launch of Beyond the Gates, Martin has been teased as the golden boy of the Dupree family, and his mother, in particular, is incredibly proud of him. It’s possible that when she learned of Martin’s secret misstep, she went into mama-bear mode to do what she could to protect him and his future. While Vernon, Anita and Bill may have prevented Martin from facing legal consequences, Nicole could have been the one to work with Martin to “clear his mind.”

Should our hunch be right, Nicole may soon find herself having a showdown with her son. We imagine when the truth is revealed, he won’t be happy that his mom has been lying to him for all these years.

