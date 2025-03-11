The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer recruits an ally to break up Kyle and Claire?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of The Young and the Restless that Summer (Allison Lanier) wants Kyle (Michael Mealor) again. Anytime the two split and Kyle moves on with another woman, Summer gets jealous and schemes to win him back. We still remember how she pretty much tanked his relationship with Lola (Sasha Calle).

In the present, Summer isn’t trying to get rid of Lola, but her newly acquired cousin Claire (Hayley Erin). Despite Summer professing over and over again that she doesn’t want to reunite with Kyle, it’s clear as day that she in fact does. And being Summer is in many ways like her mother, she’s already started to do some scheming to make sure that happens.

When The Young and the Restless episode from March 11 kicks off, Kyle and Claire are at the Athletic Club ready to begin their date. Unfortunately, having overheard Kyle’s plans for a date with Claire, Summer barges in claiming to have an emergency.

The Marchetti CEO insists that she and Kyle need to talk to Harrison (Redding Munsell) about Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) disappearance, fearful that Phyllis’ ordeal will trigger bad memories for Harrison given he was once kidnapped by Jordan (Colleen Zenk). Summer feels talking to their son before he overhears information is important, so the conversation can’t wait. (Clearly, this was a conversation that could have waited until the morning, but Summer using her child to manipulate Kyle was expected.)

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Kyle is hesitant to leave Claire, but Claire insists he goes upstairs with Summer and talks to their son. Claire agrees to wait for Kyle to return, and as the exes leave, Summer walks away with a quiet grin of satisfaction.

Claire then moves to the bar, and she has a very interesting meet-cute moment with Holden (Nathan Owens). After she orders a vodka martini, which turns out to be too strong for her liking, he encourages her to let him order a drink he believes she’ll enjoy. He has the bartender make them two vespers, and Claire finds she likes the cocktail. The two bond over James Bond and share some friendly banter. As they exchange names, Summer and Kyle walk downstairs to spot the duo.

Summer instantly smiles, even commenting to Kyle that it appears as if Claire made a new friend. Kyle looks slightly jealous in our opinion, and as he and Summer approach the bar, Kyle isn’t the most congenial to Holden. Eventually, Claire and Kyle excuse themselves and again grab a table.

Nathan Owens, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, Summer may have just spotted an ally to help her break up Claire and Kyle. We can imagine Summer and Holden “conveniently” running into each other again, and her pushing the notion that he should entertain the thought of getting to know Claire some more. Even if Holden questions if that’s wise given Claire has a boyfriend, Summer may downplay #Kylaire as nothing serious. With Audra (Zuleyka Silver) not being as receptive to him as he’d like, Holden might just take the bait.

However, Summer may want to be careful here. There’s always a chance that Holden pursuing Claire could make Kyle realize he needs to step up his efforts with Claire as she may have another suitor.

On a final note, if Summer is successful in breaking up Kyle and Claire, and Holden and Claire become an item, something tells us Victor (Eric Braeden) would again frown on Claire’s choice of romantic partner.